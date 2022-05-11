Physical Season 2 Trailer Introduces Murray Bartlett

Physical will be back on the air before we know it.

The hit Apple TV+ comedy will return Friday June 3, with one episode, followed by a new episode weekly, every Friday.

The streamer on Wednesday unveiled a full-length Season 2 trailer for the series, starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne.

From creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, the 10-episode second season adds Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus).

In addition to Byrne, the second season ensemble cast is led by returning stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Paul Sparks.

Bartlett joins the sophomore season as ‘Vinnie Green,' a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru and pioneer of the late-night infomercial.

In the second season, our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) has successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles in her path.

She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else.

And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

The trailer shows off the dynamic pairing of Byrne and Bartlett, two acting powerhouses, and sets the stage for the conflicts to come very well.

The first season launched to much success, and all eyes will be on the second to see if it can keep up the momentum.

Physical is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership).

Created, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner, Physical is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer.

EPs also include Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Craig Gillespie and Byrne.

Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.