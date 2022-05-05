Quantum Leap Sequel Picked Up to Series at NBC

Everything old is new again!

It's been 30 years since Scott Bakula's Samuel Beckett bounced through time to pivotal moments in history to right what had gone wrong wherever he landed.

Now, a new team will get in on that action.

The sequel comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, and Martin Gero producing.

That's a nice pedigree working behind the scenes to bring the show into the light again.

Bellisario created Quantum Leap and a load of other successful shows, including Airwolf, Magnum, P.I., JAG, and NCIS.

Magnum P.I. has already been rebooted successfully, so we know Bellisario isn't stuck in the past, unable to breathe new life into his previous work.

Lilien and Wyndbrandt created God Friended me and have written for or produced series such as Hawaii Five-0, Gotham, and La Brea.

Pratt played Narrator and Ziggy during Quantum Leap's initial run, so she's got a lot to offer, as well.

And Gero was created Blindspot, and wtih credits as an executive producer Kung Fu and a consulting producer on Dark Matter.

The official logline of the new series follows:

It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished.

Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

This time around, Kevin Can F**k Himself's Raymond Lee leads the cast, which also includes Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee.

If you were hoping that Bakula might make an appearance, and who wasn't, he's not currently attached in any way.

Bakula has another show in contention at NBC, Unbroken, which also comes from Universal Television, so maybe they can spare him for a visit someday.

NBC previously greenlit the Night Court reboot to series, and they've renewed the Chicago universe, Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist, New Amsterdam, and La Brea.

So, what do you think? Is this something you might be watching?

