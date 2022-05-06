Queens and Promised Land Canceled at ABC

With the broadcast upfronts inching closer by the day, ABC has made some decisions.

The network has officially canceled Queens and Promised Land after their freshman runs.

Both shows struggled to garner much traction, with Promised Land being banished to Hulu early into its run.

There was some hope that its performance on the Disney streaming service could lead to a potential pickup.

Unfortunately, it sounds like the show failed to register on the streamer.

“Promised Land is a beautifully executed and tremendously entertaining series of which everyone at our company is extremely proud,” an ABC previously told TV Line of the soapy drama's move.

“We know it has a passionate audience that is very invested in this show, and those viewers will be able to stream all subsequent episodes exclusively on Hulu every Tuesday for the rest of the season.”

Promised Land, which boasted a cast that included John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera. and Christina Ochoa, averaged just 1.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating on ABC.

It was the lowest-rated series on the network.

Queens didn't fare much better, averaging a 0.3 rating in the demo, along with 1.3 million total viewers.

The series Brianna, Jill, Valeria, and Naomi, who once appeared as the "Nasty Bitches" girl group in the 1990s. Together, the four of them not only turned the world of hip-hop upside down but also achieved legendary status through their music.

The four women are now in their forties, unworldly and largely estranged. By reuniting the four, there is now a chance to return to old fame and vigor.

Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Brandy starred.

A Million Little Things, Big Sky, The Conners, and Home Economics remain on the bubble at ABC.

The Conners and Big Sky are likely to be renewed, while A Million Little Things and Home Economics face an uphill battle.

The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, Station 19, and Abbott Elementary have all been renewed, forming a key part of the network's 2022-23 schedule.

We should have more clarity on the network's plans in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on these cancellations?

Are you surprised?

Which bubble shows do you want renewed?

Hit the comments below, TV Fanatics.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.