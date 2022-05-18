Queer as Folk Trailer: Peacock Reboot Showcases a Community Recovering After Heartbreaking Tragedy

Reboots are tricky.

Some of them set out to replicate what made the original a success, but Peacock's reboot of Queer as Folk reboot is putting a timely spin with a fresh take on what made the Channel 4 hit, as well as the Showtime series, success stories.

This new series is described as a "reimagining," and it's easy to understand why.

"QUEER AS FOLK is a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, exploring a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy," the logline teases.

The new show stars Devin Way (Grey’s Anatomy) as Brodie, a chaotic commitment-phobe who finds reason to stay in New orleans after a tragedy rocks his community.

Fin Argus (The Gifted) plays Mingus, a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies their lack of real-world experience.

Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky) stars as Ruthie, a transgender party girl attempting to clean up her act.

CG plays Shar, a non-binary professor pursuing parenthood.

Johnny Sibilly (Pose) plays Noah, a successful lawyer with much to hide.

Ryan O’Connell (Special) plays Julian, a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence.

The series also includes guest stars like Kim Cattrall, and Juliette Lewis, among others.

Stephen Dunn created the new take, while Russell T. Davies is on board as an EP.

"Like most queer ‘90s kids, I had a unique relationship with the original Queer as Folk,” Dunn said in a statement.

“Growing up, I was desperate for any sort of connection with people like me. It was the first time I really felt seen…. It was truly iconic.”

“I wanted to create a new groundbreaking version of this show for this moment. Our new Queer as Folk is set in New Orleans — one of the most unique queer communities in North America — and I am immensely proud that the new series is comprised of an electric ensemble of fresh characters that mirror the modern global audience."

"If there’s one person who is able to see Queer as Folk and feel less alone, or who now feels more supported and seen, our job is done," Dunn concluded.

The series bows June 9 on Peacock.

Check out the trailer.

