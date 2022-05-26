Ray Liotta Dies: Legendary Goodfellas Star Was 67

Sad news out of the entertainment world today.

Ray Liotta, best known for his role in the Martin Scorsese classic Goodfellas, has reportedly died.

He was 67.

Deadline reports that the star died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he had been shooting the movie Dangerous Waters.

The star, who was born in 1954, made his first on-screen role in 1978 on Another World.

He played the role of Joey Perrini until 1981.

On the small screen, the actor also appeared on shows such as Frasier, Just Shoot Me, Texas Rising, and Modern Family.

More recently, the star had a series regular role opposite Jennifer Lopez on the NBC crime drama Shades of Blue, which wrapped its three-season run in 2018.

On the big screen, Liotta appeared in Goodfellas as Henry Hill in one of his most iconic roles.

The movie was released in 1990 and is still widely regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time.

He starred alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in the flick.

It was nominated for six Oscars before going on to win one for Pesci's work.

He also appeared in Field of Dreams, Corrina, Corrina, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and many more movies.

In recent years, Liotta appeared on The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story, and No Sudden Move.

Liotta had a string of projects in the works at the time of his death, including the movie The Substance opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

Liotta is also a part of the forthcoming Apple TV+ limited series Black Bird, which is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen.

He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo at the time of his death.

May he rest in peace.

UPDATE: THR confirmed the star's passing.

