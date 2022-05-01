Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12 Review: Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog

You never know what you'll find hiding away in the fog. In the case of Riverdale Season 6 Episode 12, it was a whole lotta truth.

Riverdale cleared up some looming questions and plot threads in this somber chapter.

Everyone from the main group got their time in the shine. And while the pacing took a huge pause, we did get some movement in their plots, which is a move that will always be welcomed.

"Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog" was an interesting episode where the pacing felt like nothing major happened. However, when we unpack it all, these characters had some big moments.

It's a standstill chapter. It had a structure where there were many little bubble plots but not an overarching plot with many characters.

This style works when there are quick scenes or moments we need to get past for the story. Since this was nothing but bubble plots, everything felt like a tease for things to come.

We needed more from some of these stories to get the long-awaited pay-off. Some scenes gave us satisfaction, while others felt like a step toward something coming.

Betty telling Archie about her time being held prisoner by The Trash Bag Killer was the perfect example.

This story was the moment where she'd unpack the trauma and tell him (and us at home) what happened in that pit. It's supposed to be the climactic scene of TBK's history that ties everything together and explains his obsession.

Betty: Are we dating?

Archie: I mean, I’m not seeing anyone else. And I love when we’re together. It just feels right, you know?

Betty: I’m glad you feel that way because I’m late. My period is two weeks late and I’m never late, like ever. Permalink: Are we dating?

Permalink: Are we dating?

After the story, it felt underwhelming to what could've been the answer. Did anyone else feel like we needed more?

Don't get me wrong, Betty had gone through a lot and hasn't finished overcoming the past. And I loved how telling the truth brought her and Archie closer together; it opened up more communication and made them a stronger couple.

Though, it felt like Betty and Riverdale only scratched the surface of TBK. There has to be more to this story and why he's obsessed with her.

Compared to them, Veronica and Reggie's story was one of the best bubble plots of the chapter.

Did you love the closure between this couple too? Their chat felt so healthy and refreshing; it's something that Riverdale couples need to do more often.

I would've loved it if they had gotten back together (they do work really well as a pair). But, them recognizing their toxic dynamic and needing to overcome it to be better people was a chef's kiss moment that we love to see.

Luckily, I have a serious penchant for drip sheet candles. Veronica Permalink: Luckily, I have a serious penchant for drip sheet candles.

Permalink: Luckily, I have a serious penchant for drip sheet candles.

If two people are better apart than dating, that's the best option to hope for them. The last thing anyone wants is another Hiram and Hermione situation happening.

Plus, there was no chance for them if Veronica couldn't even see a future with Reggie in New York City. Better they break up now than get messier later on.

Cheryl's closure with Penelope was another satisfying moment, albeit I never believed it would happen.

Come on, it's Penelope! Even with the nun outfit, she most likely had a scheme up her sleeve. The side-eye wasn't out of the question.

This time felt like the real end between them, like the moment they'd end on good terms. Maybe I sympathize with Penelope, but she seemed really genuine with her apology.

Penelope: Please, Cheryl, the letters are my peace offering to you. Proof, I hope, that I truly have changed. You must read them.

Cheryl: So, where are they, Mother? And may Mephistopheles have mercy on your soul if you’re lying to me. Permalink: Please, Cheryl, the letters are my peace offering to you.

Permalink: Please, Cheryl, the letters are my peace offering to you.

And she didn't have to give Cheryl the lost letters from Heather; that was a huge moment that would repair a lot of damage she caused. Plus, it gave closure to the trouble Cheryl talked about way back on Riverdale Season 2.

If this is Penelope's final goodbye, it was a good send-off for her character.

Why couldn't Fangs accept Kevin's peace offering? He was so close to solving all their problems.

Kevin's flip-flopping has been an issue in the past, and he'll most likely flip again when the plot needs it. (Seriously, the Broadway send-off was right there! It was the perfect end for his story.)

Still, it's all about doing what's best for Baby Anthony. Playing nice with each other would be better in the long run, and it would stop Percival's plan. Fangs wants to be petty and fight.

Fangs has been on a pro-Serpent lifestyle mode the last few chapters, so he could be turning into a minor villain. If his threats come true, either Kevin will die, or the threats may come back to haunt him.

The theory about Fangs dying as part of a gang-related plot looks more real as the weeks go on. Let's keep our eye on him just in case.

On the other hand, Kevin isn't on the winning side of this argument. Bailing on the dinner due to fog makes sense (it's dangerous out), but he totally did it for a guy.

Kevin is all about changing his plans for men. As much as things change on Riverdale, some things stay the same.

Tabitha: Jug, we’re parked at the edge of the parking lot. You won’t be able to see three feet in front of you. What if…what if something’s out there?

Jughead: No, no, come on. I’ll be right back. Permalink: What if…what if something’s out there?

Permalink: What if…what if something’s out there?

Moose and Kevin were a good match, starting all the way back on Riverdale Season 1 Episode 1. But, a lot of time has gone by, and it seemed like Moose grew as a person while Kevin didn't. It's not just about the cruising, but his focus on his goals and what makes him happy.

Like, Kevin just gave up on his dreams for Broadway! Wasn't his work as a deputy only temporary? Didn't he want to leave?

I want to believe that Kevin wants to be in Baby Anthony's life and restart things with Moose, but he's not a consistent character. And Toni cut deep with his need to cruise; he might have a lot to unpack before making a big decision.

And finally, Tabitha and Jughead's bubble plot had a nice mix of hope and genuine fear.

Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe is the beacon of hope to protect everyone in Riverdale. The neon sign relighting in the fog was a sweet metaphor for always being there for the town and lighting the path.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 11 made it clear why the diner is an important place for the town's future.

Not even the fog could keep people away. Jughead and Tabitha keeping the place going even in the fog was a good sign for what's to come for the diner and them as a couple.

However, it teased the big question: is Jughead fated to die by Percival's plan?

Tabitha did see a lot of outcomes for the upcoming battle, so the odds are pretty slim. And if he died in every scenario, the wiggle room to find a solution might be next to nothing.

It's not to say it's impossible! Riverdale has faced equally dangerous and campy plots in the past (four words: Edgar Evernever and rocket), but the group found a way to overcome it. This timeline could be Jughead's chance to survive.

If anyone can save Jughead, it might be Tabitha.

Last Thoughts From Sweetwater River:

It would be such a heartwarming move for Betty and Archie to have a kid. Let this couple be happy and move forward!



Percival becoming the mayor had to be part of his plan all along. Alice wouldn't have easily given up power over the town unless Percival needed it to complete his evil scheme.



Toni has amazing patience and conflict resolution skills. She easily talked Fangs down multiple times; that skill might be one of her superpowers.

Now, over to you, Riverdale fans.

What did you think of "Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog"?

Is Betty pregnant? What evil schemes does Percival have planned as the mayor? Is Jughead fated to die?

If you missed the latest episode of Riverdale, you can watch Riverdale online via TV Fanatic. Come back here and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.