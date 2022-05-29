Riverdale Season 6 Episode 16 Review: Chapter One Hundred and Eleven: Blue Collar

Percival Pickens is back doing what he loves: being a thorn in the side of everyone on Riverdale.

The resident Big Bad proved yet again why he's an evil leech on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 16. When you think he can't get any worse, he sinks to new lows.

It'll feel so satisfying when "Legion" is destroyed once and for all!

Percival's latest scumbag move on "Chapter One Hundred and Eleven: Blue Collar" was to treat the construction crew like trash and abuse them. You know, the same team he worked so hard to steal from Archie.

Did he not think about how his bad behavior could blow up in his face?

Percival promised his crew the world (i.e., higher pay, overtime, etc.), but going back on his word would only make him look more like the tyrant people think he was. For a supposed evil mastermind, he dropped the ball hard this chapter.

Tabitha: Unions literally unite people, and united people are more difficult to control. And Percival, as we know, is all about control.

We might've found his biggest weakness: pride.

Only a self-assured megalomaniac would think their power was untouchable. Between him offering Archie a job on his crew and threatening to hurt more workers, Percival overestimated the lengths of his power. He wasn't thinking clearly.

Kudos to Tabitha and Archie for sticking to their union plan.

Their plot was a great partnership because they didn't have to do much except point out the truth. Percival dug his grave and added more fuel to that fire.

He might've stopped them if he hadn't broken every promise he made. Instead, common sense won out by reminding everyone how much of an evil person Percival was in town.

Sure, the letters from Percival's great-grandfather tipped the scales, but it was the work that Tabitha and Archie did to win the battle. Plus, 49 cents for a burger was a sweet offer that no one could resist.

It's a shame that Percival got the upper hand on Veronica and Jughead's magic show. Having him lose both schemes would've been a satisfying victory for Team Heroes, but we can't always get what we want.

Still, we got the return of Jughead's iconic beanie and the Southside Serpents jacket.

There's a lot of power in that beanie. If there were any talismans needed to break into Jughead's mind, the beanie would've been the strongest connection.

We'll have to wait for the day that Reggie gets dealt his helping of karma too. Digging up the beanie and using the ventriloquist dummy pushed him fully into the villain's side; he knew his work would cause much damage.

He deserves what he gets.

What could all the voices mean?

Jughead, hearing voices, broke into two clear camps. The first was obvious: he could listen to the thoughts of everyone around him. Those voices made sense as his powers were going off the rails, so we don't have to guess about them.

The second set of voices in the bunker brought on all the mysteries.

Does he hear voices from "Rivervale"? Is he tapping into the voices of memories? Are the voices of memories coming out of the world around him?

This new psychic connection might explain why everything has become so supernatural with witchy magic and superhero powers. Percival opened the door, but it might lead us to the truth instead.

The same goes for this whole fight over Baby Anthony. Why is Percival desperate for Kevin to get his hands on the baby?

Percival said it was about "the future of Riverdale" and his need to be the "only future" for the town. However, it feels like there's something more sinister hiding up his sleeve.

He knows Kevin isn't the father, yet he's still trying to take the baby.

We need to protect Baby Anthony at all costs. For an evil sorcerer like Percival, there's no telling what dark ritual and sacrifice he might plan to achieve his goals.

I'm happy that Fangs and Toni are finally on the same page! It took them long enough, but we're here with them to fight the good fight.

They've got a mountain to overcome in the custody battle, and Kevin will use everything against them to prove his point. Between the Serpent's criminal records and Percival mistreating Fangs, the odds were stacking up against them.

Heather: Tell me, Cheryl, how much do you know about turning unseeable?

At least we can enjoy the satisfaction of Toni getting her frustrations out on Kevin.

It doesn't matter if Kevin is Baby Anthony's parent. He lied his way into Toni's home and stole a pacifier to conduct a shady paternity test; he crossed so many lines that he's lost his mind. He deserved every bit of rage that found him.

Toni deserved her long-overdue revenge.

Cheryl's new ability will come in handy in the coming war.

An invisibility spell without a cloak? Bring it on!

Her only fault in her magic was that she didn't test it out before breaking into Percival's shop. Trying the spell beforehand probably would've been better in the grand scheme.

She's lucky Percival hadn't found her. All he needed to do was take one step forward, and her plan would've failed. There were too many possibilities with an untested spell.

Betty and Veronica also played with fire by experimenting with Charles's blood.

Could you imagine if Veronica's body hadn't filtered the poisons in Charles's blood? She could've put herself in so much danger from the contamination. It was a dangerous risk that luckily paid off.

Betty: The question is do you even want us to try?

Charles and Betty always had an interesting brother/sister bond; he understood her and her darkness the most. Hopefully, saving his life should turn over a new leaf and repair some of the damage he caused. It won't fix everything, but it's a step for him and Betty.

Plus, Betty was right to stop Alice from ending Charles's pain. If she had killed Charles, the guilt would've eaten away at Alice. No amount of convincing herself would take it away.

Alice cares too much about her family to forgive what she would've done.

Last Thoughts From Sweetwater River:

Did anyone else see the Riverdale and Rivervale logos switch at the end? Could the last set of voices be connected to Rivervale?



Cheryl telling Heather the truth about the library should hopefully get them on the path toward a new romance. We'd love to see it!



Veronica wants to go into the absinthe business now. Why mess with success? Rum is a very profitable business for the Lodge family.



You could tell Moose was tired of Kevin's shenanigans. Like the rest of us, he can see through Kevin's fakeness about wanting to take care of Baby Anthony.

Now, over to you, Riverdale fans.

What did you think of "Chapter One Hundred and Eleven: Blue Collar"?

Will Jughead stop the voices? What does Percival have planned next for Archie and the construction crew? Will Charles ever reunite with Chic?

If you missed the latest episode of Riverdale, you can watch Riverdale online via TV Fanatic.

