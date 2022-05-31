Roswell, New Mexico: The Best Parts of Season 3

Yes, we at TV Fanatic are as sad about the cancellation of Roswell, New Mexico, as you are.

But we're comforted knowing that there's still a whole new season to enjoy before it's time to say goodbye forever. And before Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 bursts on the scene and takes up all our attention, I thought it'd be fun to take a little trip down memory lane.

So, let's look back on the best parts of Roswell, New Mexico Season 3, with some Season 4 wishes sprinkled in.

Make sure you let me know in the comments what some of your top moments were and what you're looking forward to seeing in this final season!

Mr. Jones: A Perfect (ish) Villain

Every show needs a villain. And Roswell found the perfect one in Daddy Dictator himself, Mr. Jones.

Mr. Jones was cunning, strategic, strong, and a worthy opponent for our heroes. It was unclear whether the good guys would win in the end for a while because he was so far ahead of them in nearly every way.

We spent a lot of time with Jones in Season 3, and getting to learn more about him also helped shade in a lot of the details about the planet the aliens hailed from. After a messy Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 that saw some convoluted villain activity, we got a straightforward bad guy once we knew what he was after.

The show did well to throw us off in the beginning about Jones' intentions, but once they leaned into the evil, they leaned in heavily.

Throughout the season, Nathan Dean was a tour de force, crafting an alien that was the complete opposite of do-gooder Max. From his drawl to how he carried himself, you could easily tell apart the two distinct men.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 13 saw the demise of the Oasian assassin, but Jones was putting a lot of pieces in motion before his death. So here's hoping in Season 4, his plans bring forth a new villain worthy of following up his brilliant third act.

Liz Ortecho: A Queen Doing Queen Things

This is Liz Ortecho's world, and we're all just living in it.

Our favorite heroine had a rocky season, starting in California but ending up back in her hometown and thrust into the chaos and danger of saving the love of her life once again. Liz grew a lot during what we'll call the 'Jones Days,' as she had to work alongside the man she was still pining after.

There were definitely points where she got overshadowed at times, but she still had a succinct storyline that carried her throughout the season and culminated in one of the most badass moments of the season.

Liz Ortecho, staring down the barrel of a gun at two identical faces, with nary a hair out of place. It's a massive moment, and with all the pressure in the world on her shoulders, Liz does what Liz does best; she thinks quickly on her feet and makes the right decision.

With Liz and Max back together where they belong, here's to Liz having less relationship drama as she continues to be the leader she was born to be in season 4. Liz is the key to everything, and her intelligence and bravery will hopefully be on full display during these final hours.

Hello, Dallas! Nice To Meet Another Alien Friend

It's always fun to meet new aliens, and this past season we got to meet Dallas, a preacher man who didn't even realize the prayers he was hearing were due to his otherworldly abilities and not the big man himself.

Dallas was like a breath of fresh air, with his biting humor and seamless inclusion into the crew. He made use of every scene he was in, especially during Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 10, where we got a deeper look into his vulnerabilities in a beautiful scene alongside his newfound family.

We love the original pod squad, but we didn't hate an injection of new alien DNA into the mix!

Here's hoping we get even more of Dallas. We look forward to seeing Dallas, Michael, and Isobel strengthening their triad and Dallas finding his way into the bigger friend group.

We'll even take more Heath if it means more Dallas, too!

Friendships Upon Friendships Upon Friendships

Sometimes Roswell does this thing where they forget this group of characters is supposed to have known each other for most of their lives.

But they tried their best in Season 3 to show us more of those friendship dynamics, and I thank them for it.

Rosa and Isobel coming together to be there for Maria when she needed them the most and Alex sitting dutifully by Kyle's side in a cold, old barn were just a few of the highlights.

It was nice to see the show remember and give time to the longstanding friendships while also allowing new ones, like Maria and Isobel's, to grow.

They also gifted us with some beautiful pod squad moments and the welcoming of Dallas. It was an excellent season for friendships, though there is always work to be done. Maybe we can get more Alex and Liz lamenting over their alien boyfriends this season. Or more Kyle and Maria because why the hell not?

Just give us all the friendships and all the feels between these fabulous characters one last time.

Kyle Valenti, You The Real MVP

Speaking of fabulous characters, let's talk about Kyle Valenti.

When we first met Kyle in Roswell, New Mexico Season 1, I never expected to like him nearly as much as I have. But he's quietly become such an essential piece of the puzzle, always willing to help his friends and the town while probably running on very little sleep.

Kyle is brilliant and perceptive, but most importantly, he's dependable. He's always there for everyone, and he does so because that's what's in his heart.

Throughout Season 3, you see him step up for the people who need him, whether Maria and her health or the aliens and their battle to save Max and destroy Jones. Kyle was there every step of the way.

My wish for Kyle Valenti in Season 4? I hope he gets to take a nap, and I hope he continues to be the helping hand and a guiding light to the people who love him most.

And even those that tolerate him, like Michael!

Don't Disturb This Groove

Love was most certainly in the air for our favorites, with many relationships taking off. And some potential ships set up for this season.

Echo and Malex are the main ships, and they both ended the last season more in love than ever. But love was also in the air for Maria, and she got her happily ever after with a Manes man who swept her off her feet.

Maria and Greg fit perfectly, and the slow burn between the two was lovely, as they worked together and eventually gave in to their mutual attraction.

Isobel also made a love connection with Anatsa, and the two women ended the season in a solid place. But Kyle also realized that he has feelings for Isobel, which sets us up for another love triangle! Oh, bliss.

Tired love triangles aside, hopefully, this new season is HEAVY on the romance because the characters deserve it, and the audience does, too.

Give me Echo date night at the Wild Pony! Give me Malex couch snuggles with coffees and crossword puzzles! Give me Mareg milkshake sharing at The Crashdown!

We want and need all the sweet moments!

Malex Forever And Ever (And Whatever's After That)

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 will always be famous for finally bringing Malex together.

Their love story is one for the ages, and seeing the two of them finally on the same page and stepping into a full-fledged relationship was an incredible moment.

From their stolen kiss outside the Pony to the removal of the handana (in front of a gag-worthy Jesse Manes statue, nonetheless), this was indeed the season of Malex romance.

But while we got iconic lines ('Alexander Manes, I'm home' HELLO!) and many sweet moments between the pair, I WANT MORE.

If this is our last Roswell rodeo, I need them to pull out all the stops and give us a ridiculous amount of adorable Malex. Think of the most outlandish romantic Malex scene you can and add roses and a cover of 'I'll Be" playing over it. Or any other 90s ballad with sappy lyrics. That's the level of adorable I'm talking about.

In all seriousness, though, just let the boys be happy. These two deserve nothing more than something good, and they've found something good with each other.

Let them keep it.

