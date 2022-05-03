Saint X: Alycia Debnam-Carey to Headline Hulu Drama as Victoria Pedretti Exits

Alycia Debnam-Carey has an exciting new role.

The Fear the Walking Dead and The 100 star has joined the cast of the forthcoming Hulu drama series Saint X.

Victoria Pedretti was originally set to star on the series, but Variety reports that the YOU alum bowed out over creative differences.

News of the casting comes after it was reported that production was shuttered in the Dominican Republic after crew members walked off the set over a pay dispute.

Debnam-Carey is set to play Emily, a "sharp and ambitious woman whose carefully constructed, seemingly perfect life begins to crumble."

Based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel, Saint X is a psychological drama told via multiple timelines and perspectives that explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre.

It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Debnam-Carey is also attached to star on the series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, which is set for a premiere later this year.

The star marked her TV directorial debut last week with Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11.

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know Debnam-Carey plays Alicia Clark on the hit AMC drama.

In recent episodes, fans have been left with many questions about whether the character will survive.

The series has put the character through some shocking scenarios, and with Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 gearing up for production, this casting news could be a sign that the star is no longer a part of the show.

We'll keep you up to speed on any of the developments, but it will be nice to see Debnam-Carey on some new projects this year.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Fear the Walking Dead continues Sundays at 9 p.m.

