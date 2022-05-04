Saved by the Bell Canceled After Two Seasons at Peacock

School's out forever.

Peacock has canceled its Saved by the Bell reboot after two seasons.

Deadline broke the news of the cancellation, which comes almost six months after the second season dropped on the streaming service.

“We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans,” a Peacock spokeswoman told Deadline.

“Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen."

"We’re grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time.”

The series featured a cast of new faces and people from the original series.

In the reimagined series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High.

The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez starred in the new series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively.

John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez.

The series met with a relatively positive response, but it looks to have been a casualty of Peacock changing its focus.

The streaming service has already canceled several shows, including Brave New World and The Lost Symbol, and Saved by the Bell probably got renewed for a second on its brand name alone.

The service has never opened up about its performance, which is something it did for newer entries.

In fact, the network announced this week that Bel-Air, which has been renewed, broke all Peacock records.

