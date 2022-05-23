Stranger Things Season 4: The World Turns Upside Down in Final Trailer

We are just days away from the penultimate season of Stranger Things.

Netflix on Monday dropped a final trailer for Stranger Things Season 4, and it's as climactic as expected.

The series returns Friday, May 27th, for the first seven episodes of the nine-part season.

The new trailer features some of the darkest scenes on the series to date, seemingly confirming that we're in for a scary ride from start to finish.

It looks like the Upside Down is taking over the world, or the kids are being forced to go on a journey into the unknown.

There have been a lot of devastating developments related to the Upside Down, so we imagine the kids will not be too excited about it.

"It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins," reads the synopsis for the new season.

"Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier."

"In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

The cast includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers).

Also starring is Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) with Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), and Paul Reiser (Dr. Owens).

Check out the full trailer below.

Prepare to be freaked out!

