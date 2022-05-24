Stranger Things Stars Tease Major Deaths During Season 4!

Stranger Things is no stranger to shocking developments, and with its penultimate season premiering Friday, we should expect more drama than before.

In an interview with The Wrap, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp strongly suggested that big deaths are on the horizon.

"We're all afraid of one of us dying," Brown told the outlet, while Schnapp added:

"One of us will die."

"I know, it's just which one?" Brown wondered.

"They need to kill off some people. It's so big," Schnapp added, saying that the ensemble cast on the Netflix hit is big.

"It's way too big," Brown added, noting that the entire cast struggled to fit into a photo before.

"We need to have one massacre scene where half the cast dies," Schnapp joked.

Brown went on to hint that creators the Duffer Brothers are "too sensitive" to kill off a main cast member.

"We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones," Brown said.

"And just kill a main, main character," Schnapp added.

"They tried killing David [Harbour] off and they brought him back. It’s ridiculous!" Brown said.

We've waited over 1000 days, and Netflix has revealed that Stranger Things Season 4 will be split into two parts, with seven installments dropping Friday and the final two set for July 2.

"It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins," reads the synopsis for the new season.

"Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier.

" "In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

The cast also includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair).

Also starring is Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) with Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), and Paul Reiser (Dr. Owens).

What are your thoughts on these teases from the stars?

Hit the comments below.

