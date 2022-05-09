Succession Creator Shares Update on Season 4 and Potential Conclusion

Are you ready to delve back into the world of the Roys?

According to creator Jesse Armstrong, writing for Succession Season 4 is almost complete.

"We’re almost done with the writing for Season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over,” he shared, according to Radio Times.

“They’re a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we’re doing on the show.”

Armstrong also addressed a potential end date for the hit HBO series, noting that it's not in the near future.

“I don’t think it should go on forever, but we’re still having fun at the moment,” he shared.

While many shows lose buzz as the series goes on, Succession is an exception to the rule, with the ratings and buzz increasing with each season.

The cast of Succession Season 3 included Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Justine Lupe.

Also starring was David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Scott Nicholson, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

The cast was rounded out with Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova.

Macfadyen won the Best Supporting Actor award during the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday.

The show has been an awards magnet since its debut.

Succession Season 4 was confirmed by HBO in October.

“With each season of SUCCESSION, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, at the time.

“This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

What are your thoughts on the show's future?

Do you think it should end sooner rather than later?

Hit the comments.

Catch the entire series on HBO and HBO Max.

45 Characters Getting Coal for Christmas Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.