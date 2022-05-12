Supernatural & Walker Spinoffs Score CW Series Orders as Network Cancels Six Shows

The CW may have canceled six fan-favorite series on Thursday, but the network is betting big on Supernatural stars next season.

Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters, Walker spinoff Independence, and Gotham Knights have all landed series orders for the 2022-23 TV season.

The Winchesters centers around Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, John and Mary, and is described as “the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.”

The series is narrated by Supernatural's Jensen Ackles, and also stars Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly.

Meanwhile, Walker: Independence will transport fans of the franchise back to the 1800s.

The show follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West.

On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose.

Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams.

There, the newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Walker has been a big hit for The CW, so a franchise expansion was inevbitable.

The final series order comes in the form of Gotham Knights.

“In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son (played by Oscar Morgan) forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader,” reads the logline.

“And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names."

"But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights."

Fellow Supernatural star Misha Collins is also attached to star.

The network officially canceled Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Dynasty, Roswell, New Mexico, and In the Dark on Thursday.

It is the biggest shake-up in CW history, having gone years without canceling more than one or two shows per season.

But the network is up for sale, making decisions more complicated than usual.

