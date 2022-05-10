SurrealEstate Revived at Syfy as Cabler Announces Bring It On: Cheer or Die & More

SurrealEstate is headed back to Syfy.

The cable drama is getting a reprieve, one year after being canceled by the network.

The series will be back on the air in 2023.

Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read star in the series.

The series follows realtor Nick Roman and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away.

Researching, investigating and "fixing" the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure - and closings -- even as they struggle with demons of their own.

Syfy also announced that Chucky will be making its comeback this year, alongside the back half of Resident Alien Season 2.

Also on tap for the fall is Bring It On: Cheer or Die.

The flick focuses on a cheer squad's plan to have a secret practice at a nearby abandoned school on Halloween taking a terrifying turn when their teammates begin disappearing one by one.

The Ark and Reginald The Vampire are also on the network's slate.

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race.

The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life.

With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams.

"Imagine a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires. Reginald Andres (Jacob Batalon) tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle – the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead," reads the logline for Reginald the Vampire.

"Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. A new show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, Reginald the Vampire proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself. The series also stars Mandela Van Peebles and Em Haine."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.