S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 20 Review: Quandary

Could Chris' time at S.W.A.T. be coming to an end?

On S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 20, Mama Pina was in the hospital and entrusted Chris with finding a safe place for all the women in the safe house. However, it could be just what she needs to finally come to a decision about her future with 20-Squad.

Meanwhile, as the team tracked down an illegal weapons dealer, S.W.A.T. Academy recruit, Cabrera, found herself in a tough spot with her emotions.

If there is one thing that I love about S.W.A.T., it would be Lina Esco as Chris Alonso.

Chris has always been such a powerful female character, whether it'd be helping female S.W.A.T. recruits or helping others find a safe space.

Earlier in S.W.A.T. Season 5, Chris was introduced to Mama Pina, who is in charge of a safe house for undocumented women.

Chris: Volunteering with you, helping these women. I've been able to help people put their lives back together. It feels good.

In this episode, she landed in the hospital and told Chris she didn't have much time left. While she didn't intend for Chris to take over the safe house, she realized that that is what she needed to do.

It makes sense that this is what Chris was destined to do because she is always fighting for other people.

I adore Lina Esco, and I love Chris.

While this decision makes me sad, as she officially told Hondo she was quitting S.W.A.T., I feel like in my heart I knew it was coming.

It's unknown right now if Lina is leaving the series, but it would be interesting to see how this story continues and how it could sort of branch out into something more.

With the series including more recurring characters with the Academy recruits, they could definitely use them as Chris' replacement.

And if Chris were to come back to S.W.A.T., who's to say she won't have a different role?

Meanwhile, because it was bound to happen, we finally got a confirmation on the status of Stris.

Throughout the episode, Luca tried to talk Street into going on a double date with him, a girl, and a girl he set him up with.

However, Street was not up for it. Luca then admitted that he knows that he's in love with Chris, and that he was waiting for him to confess to it.

Luca: You sure you're not secretly falling for someone? Like Chris, maybe?

Street: What?

When Street told Chris how he wanted to give them a try now that she's quitting S.W.A.T., Chris pushed him away.

I feel like the writers have been going back and forth for years now, and whenever it's close, they just push it off. I just want them to be happy, with each other. Make it happen!

As for the case that the team dealt with this episode, it was an illegal weapons dealer, and with it came some heavy emotions.

Academy recruit, Cabrera, made LAPD S.W.A.T., and she filled in for Chris while she was out with Mama Pina.

After nearly shooting a teen who broke into a house and was shooting at cops, Cabrera had a nice chat with mentor Deacon.

It's not easy being on the job and having to choose between literal life and death, especially when it's just a kid.

I have loved learning more about the recruits and seeing 20-Squad bonding with them. Deacon's advice to Cabrera will make her a better S.W.A.T. officer and it will only push her to do better.

I am curious to see who will permanently fill in Chris' spot on 20-Squad.

Cabrera really stepped up right after finding out she made LAPD S.W.A.T.

Getting advice from Deacon about doing what needs to be done in order to save others made a difference.

But there are other recruits that would be just as good, so if Chris follows through on her dedication to running the safe house, it could be a good storyline.

There are only two episodes left of the season, so it's likely that we'll get that conclusion by the end of the finale.

As for Chris and Street, they are in a never-ending cycle of "will they, won't they?"

Street has always been one to admit his feelings, and when he told Chris, she wasn't willing to give it a shot.

That, in turn, gave him the last thing he needed to know that it wasn't going to work out.

Chris still clearly loves Street, as she didn't want to tell him she didn't love him.

But her denial could mean that Street will leave her alone, and with them no longer working together, a break for them may be just what they need.

Are you sad to see Chris leave 20-Squad? How do you think she'll do with running the safe house? Could Cabrera be her permanent replacement on the team, or will it be someone else?

Will Street finally get some happiness? It seemed like Luca was willing to set him up on a blind date, even if it was just to see him squirm.

What do you think will happen in these last two episodes? Share your thoughts below!

