S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 21 Review: Zodiac

What happens when antique artifacts are the cause of a deadly home invasion?

On S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 21, the team track down porcelain statues after finding out that hitmen are hurting anyone that get in the way. And in a turn of events, following a near-death experience, Chris realizes her true feelings for Street.

Meanwhile, as Hondo closes in on the stash houses, his relationship with Leroy is put to the test.

Since I feel like a broken record at this point, I'm just going to get right into it.

After five seasons of "will they, won't they" and "I love you but I can't be with you," Street and Chris finally got together.

While it did take Street almost dying again to make Chris come to her senses, it did happen. Even after their very honest and heartbreaking conversation earlier in the episode.

Following Chris' very harsh confession on S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 20, it seemed like their getting together would never happen.

Despite Chris leaving S.W.A.T. and Street, always coming in with the great timing, thought it would be time for them to get together, Chris thought otherwise.

With the two of them having sort of a thing over the last few years, it's not so surprising when someone else on the team points it out.

Street and Chris had a tense moment earlier in the episode, and it didn't take long for some of 20-Squad to bring it up. Just like he did with Street, Luca tried to talk to Chris about the two of them, but she didn't want to listen.

I feel like Chris agreed with what Luca was saying and how she knew that if she gave Street a chance, something could happen between the two of them.

However, she was less than willing.

It could be because she didn't want to get hurt or admit her feelings after all they've been through.

Luca wasn't the only one who came to Chris about Street.

Deacon also made sure to tell his teammate that Street would be "a little lost" without her, as will the rest of the team.

It wasn't an interaction I was expecting but one that I needed nonetheless.

And it wasn't until Chris saw Street unconscious on the ground towards the end of the episode that she realized just how wrong she was.

She admitted to Street in the final minutes that she loved him and she wanted to give this a try again. And the rest is history.

Meanwhile, Hondo got closer to bringing in Saint for the stash houses, and it's all because of Leroy.

I always enjoy a good Hondo and Leroy story, just because Leroy has come far since being in jail, and seeing his friendship with Hondo is always special.

Leroy offered to go undercover after getting an in with Saint's #1 man but Hondo and Hicks were both skeptical at first.

When Leroy tried to talk Hondo into letting him be a C.I., Hondo didn't want to give in because he knew what could happen.

However, with Leroy's persuasion, he eventually took the bait and got Hicks on board as well.

I'm definitely curious to see how this whole plot will conclude in next week's finale, if it will conclude, that is.

Hondo is known to not go down without a fight, and after he threatened Saint over his operation, he is staying true to his word.

Hopefully Hondo knows what he's doing, considering he tends to go overboard on some things if he's really passionate about it.

However, with him roping in Hicks and other detectives, he seems to know what he's doing.

It will be interesting to see if this storyline will continue on next season, but it might be better to not drag it out for even more episodes since there are still plenty of storylines yet to be concluded.

As for the case itself, it was a heartbreaking one.

A family is murdered after hitmen tried to find antique statues, leaving just the daughter left after she hid.

Tan bonded with the kid and got her to open up about her stuffed dog that she also hid and bringing a dog to HQ to help her.

It was a sweet sight to see and makes me wish that Tan and Bonnie could start the family they so desperately want. This surely brought up feelings for Tan following Bonnie's miscarriage earlier in the season.

Seeing how great Tan was with the little girl proves that he would be a great dad. Hopefully we get that in Season 6.

With the season finale next, who knows what will happen and what storylines will be concluded.

Now that Street and Chris are officially a thing, will this affect anything for Chris' final days at S.W.A.T.? And what will the team think? Considering most, if not all, of them, have known about the two having something, they will likely be happy.

Will Hondo finally take down Saint and his stash houses? Will Leroy have a play in everything, no matter how risky it could be?

How do you think the season will come to a close? What lingering storylines do you hope the episode will address? Share your thoughts below and make sure to watch S.W.A.T. online anytime via TV Fanatic!

