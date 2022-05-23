S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 22 Review: Farewell

It's time to say farewell to one of 20-Squad's own.

On S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 22, as the team tried to thwart a terror attack, Chris prepared for her final day on the team. And it's as emotional as ever.

Meanwhile, Hondo received some surprising and life-changing news.

A finale on S.W.A.T. is always a big one in terms of emotions and actions, and this one did not fail.

When Chris first told Hondo about quitting in order to run the safe house on S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 20, it was surely a shock.

Chris has been part of the team since the very beginning and losing an original member is something no one saw coming.

However, it was true Chris to quit the team in order to run the safe house. That's just who she is.

Seeing each member of 20-Squad have their own individual moment with her before she left was special and it was definitely needed for not only her, but for the fans as well.

After five seasons and 106 episodes, Lina Esco has had her final mission.

She brought to life such an amazing, incredible, badass, inspiring female S.W.A.T. officer, and it's going to be weird watching next season without Christina Alonso.

The fact that we were able to get a nice departure and not have her killed off means that her ending is open-ended.

It's clear that the show will always mean something to Lina Esco, and the team will always mean something to Chris.

Hopefully this won't be the last time we see her, especially since a long-awaited couple has finally gotten together after all these years.

The episode starting off with Stris might be my favorite opening yet.

While I was expecting it due to one of the sneak peeks CBS posted, it was still better than I was hoping.

They, and the fans, have waited so long for them to be together and now it finally happened. It also seems like they are happier than ever. And they aren't the only ones happy.

Luca being so excited to see two of his best friends together really solidified the whole thing.

If there was a title for #1 Stris fan, it would be Dominic Luca.

After heartbreak earlier on S.W.A.T. Season 5, Hondo and Nichelle finally got some good news.

While moving in and out of Hondo's house, Daniel Sr. accidentally looked inside one of Nichelle's boxes and saw a pregnancy test.

Daniel Sr. had to let his son know about it after finding out where the team was heading to and that Nichelle might be in danger.

Hondo was as excited as ever, and it was pretty hilarious seeing him trying to hold in a smile after coming home since he does not have a very good poker face.

Hopefully, things will go their way next season, since they have already gone through enough.

When Hondo found out that Nichelle was pregnant, he was with the rest of the team driving to the Queen Mary.

And when it came time for Hondo and Luca to risk their lives, Luca went in due to Hondo becoming a dad.

That, in turn, made Hondo talk to Nichelle, and he made Luca their baby's godfather.

I cannot wait to see how this all turns out and how far Luca will spoil Baby Harrelson, because he most definitely will.

This storyline is one that I am looking forward to continuing and I hope so much that it's one of the lighter ones to come out in the upcoming sixth season.

The best part about a show filming in the city where it is set is the show having the ability to shoot on location at famous landmarks.

Filming in Los Angeles and the LA area allows S.W.A.T. to film in so many great locations, and this finale added a pretty big one to the list.

This episode saw the team going to the Queen Mary, docked in Long Beach, after it was found out a postgrad student was planting deadly nerve agents around the busy ship to get revenge after his family was killed.

Having gone to the Queen Mary a few years ago pre-COVID, it was pretty cool seeing yet another familiar landmark on S.W.A.T.

It makes me wonder just where 20-Squad will take their missions next season.

The S.W.A.T. finale has come and gone, and with it came an emotional departure.

Are you sad about Lina Esco leaving? How different do you think the series will be come Season 6 without Chris? At least fans finally got the Stris relationship they were hoping for.

Now that Hondo and Nichelle are officially expecting, will things go smoothly for them, or will they have to go through some complications? Nothing is ever predictable for S.W.A.T.

