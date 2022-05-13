Teen Wolf Movie: Tyler Hoechlin Closes Deal to Return as Derek Hale!

Paramount+ has locked in another original Teen Wolf cast member for its forthcoming movie.

The streaming service announced Friday that Tyler Hoechlin will return as Derek Hale for the movie project.

Hoechlin joins a cast that includes Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, and Melissa Ponzio.

Also on board are Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, and Dylan Sprayberry.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television, Hoechlin, alongside Tyler Posey, will also serve as a producer on the film.

"A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged," reads the official description for the streaming-only flick.

"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."

"But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced."

Hoechlin currently stars as Clark Kent, aka Superman, on The CW's Superman & Lois.

Throughout Superman & Lois Season 2, Hoechlin shared the screen with his Teen Wolf co-star, Ian Bohen.

Now, fans will get to see the pair on-screen all over again in a story that will take them back to Beacon Hills.

News of Hoechlin's casting might come as a surprise to some because it seemed like the movie would be moving forward with Derek's son, Eli Hale.

Vince Mattis landed the role.

As previously reported, Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho are not returning.

“It was a difficult decision,” the actor said in an interview with Variety.

“A lot went into it," the star added of the decision.

“The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me."

The project is currently filming and is expected to launch on Paramount+ later this year.

