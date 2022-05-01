That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel

That '90s Show will have some blasts from the past.

The Netflix sequel of That '70s Show has locked in Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, and Wilmer Valderrama as Fez.

The streaming service broke the news Saturday, while also confirming the returns will be "special guest appearances," which likely means they will be back for one or two episodes.

Netflix also dropped a first-look photo of returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red), confirming that the highly-anticipated update is in production.

Valderrama previously addressed a possible return in an interview with TV Insider.

“I’m a little busy right now, but I support them so much,” said Valderrama, who starred in all eight seasons of the original series on FOX.

“I’m rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best. And if the timing is right, I’d never say no.”

The new cast for That '90s Show includes Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

"Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995, and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red," reads the official logline.

Sex, drugs, and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

The good thing about the new series is that it will not be forgetting the legacy of the original series, but it probably should forget the ill-fated spinoff That '80s Show.

Netflix has found success in bringing legacy comedies back to the air. Fuller House, a spinoff of Full House, lasted five seasons on the streaming service.

It will be fun to see how all of the characters have changed on That '90s Show.

There has to be a lot of changes, right?

