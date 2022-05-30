The Blacklist: Two Stars Exit Ahead of Season 10

The Blacklist is going through a shake-up.

The NBC drama is saying goodbye to two stars ahead of The Blacklist Season 10.

Amir Arison, who has played Agent Aram Motjabai, is departing after nine seasons.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 22 said goodbye to Aram when he told his team members of his intention.

“After a lot of careful reflection, I have decided to take some time away.”

Arison revealed the departure to be permanent in an interview with Deadline.

“I have been so honored to play Aram Mojtabai for 9 years on The Blacklist. It is not lost on me how lucky I am to have been able to work and evolve with a role for 9 years with this extraordinary cast, crew, writers and producers.”

The actor shared that he will be starring role on Broadway in The Kite Runner.

“The producers, studio and network have been so supportive of my decision, and Aram remains ‘alive’ with the potential for a possible return at some point.”

Meanwhile, Laura Sohn, who has played Agent Alina Park since The Blacklist Season 7, is also saying goodbye.

On the aforementioned season finale, Park revealed that she was pregnant and would be taking medical leave from the team.

It's unclear at this stage whether Sohn is considering a return down the line, or if the door will be closing.

The Blacklist Season 9 averaged 3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49.

A renewal was a surprise, but the numbers were relatively steady year-to-year, likely pushing NBC to pick up one more season.

It is currently unclear whether the tenth season is set to conclude the series, but NBC has already announced New Amsterdam will wrap next season.

Perhaps the network is holding off to see how The Blacklist holds up when it makes its return to the air.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.