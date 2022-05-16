The Boys Season 3 Trailer Introduces Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

The long wait for The Boys Season 3 is almost over.

Prime Video on Monday unveiled the full-length trailer for the forthcoming season, and it's as bloody as you would expect.

We'll start with the Homelander of it all.

“There’s something wrong with Homelander. There’s something broken. He’s lost his f–king mind,” Starlight shares.

He's obviously still reeling from the events of The Boys Season 2 and concedes that he picked the wrong side.

Where did this very different version of Homelander come from?

We don't know, but his actions in the trailer suggest there's more going on than meets the eye.

“I am very excited for everyone to meet the real me,” he declares to the press.

There's obviously a lot of drama for everyone after what happened, but one thing's for sure:

The series is going to be crazier than ever.

Hughie is navigating a very different life in the official trailer, but he knows there's more going on than meets the eye, propelling his story in a way I didn't expect.

One of the biggest parts of the trailer is Jensen Ackles' debut as the original superhero, Soldier Boy.

One thing everyone agrees with is that Homelander needs to be taken down.

“Maybe we can use it to blow Homelander’s f–king brains out,” Maeve says.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer and executive producer.

"It’s been a year of calm," reads the logline.

"Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people."

"But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone."

"So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy."

Check out the trailer, and be sure to watch when the first three episodes drop Friday, June 3.

