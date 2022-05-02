The CW Cheat Sheet: Could Legacies & Dynasty Be Axed Next?

The network that once renewed its entire line-up is making some big decisions.

The CW is up for sale, and it's becoming evident that many of the more marginal performers will probably not be on the 2022-23 schedule.

It's sad, but it's true.

Several shows are in jeopardy, and the cancellations of Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow has us worried about many shows.

Scroll down to find out how we think the network's renewals and cancellations will play out.

The series is the network's highest-rated in the demo and averages 904,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating.

The show draws a strong reception with critics and is one of the network's biggest hits.

All American - Renewed

It's crazy to think that All American was on the bubble during its first season. It is averaging 568,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating.

Now, the series is the second-highest rated on the network.

The Flash - Renewed

The superhero drama has been picked up for Season 9!

It is currently averaging 645,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating.

The future beyond next season remains in question, and it's likely the renewal is for a final season.

All American: Homecoming - Likely Renewal

The series is tied to All American and is holding up reasonably well (by CW standards).

It is averaging 393,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating.

Its digital performance will play a big part in renewal decisions.

Walker - Renewed

The Jared Padalecki-fronted drama is averaging 926,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating.

It is way down vs. last season, but the network is working on a spinoff, so it must be doing something right!

Naomi - Could Go Either Way

The series got off to a decent start, but it is losing too much of its lead-in to be considered a likely renewal.

It is currently averaging 546,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The network will likely make a decision soon.

Kung Fu - Renewed

The Olivia Liang-fronted drama averages 543,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the demo.

It did land a rapid renewal given that its second season only started this month.

But the show likely performs well on digital.

It's hard to believe the series missed out on an early renewal.

It experienced ratings growth this season -- rising to 528,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating.

However, the show is aging and probably much more expensive than some of the other shows.

Charmed - Could Go Either Way

Creatively, the show is in a strong place, but the series is pulling middle-of-the-road numbers for the network.

It is averaging 373,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating on Fridays.

The network is probably awaiting delayed viewing numbers to make a decision.

The season was complete at the time of the early renewal decisions, and the series missed the cut.

Its third season managed 458,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating.

There is no other data for the network to take into consideration, so it was concerning that we didn't get an answer with the early renewals.

Legacies - Could Go Either Way

The spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals has continued to lose ground in the ratings this season.

It is averaging 360,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating -- down over 30% year-to-year.

The numbers are not great, but it's possible The CW will give the show a short final season to wrap up the storylines.

Riverdale - Renewed

The series is embracing the supernatural, and the numbers have continued to drop.

It is currently averaging 251,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating.

The series benefits from a lucrative Netflix deal, probably explaining the renewal.

4400 - Likely Cancellation

The CW rarely renews all of its new shows, and 4400 did not breakthrough in the way the network expected.

It averaged 370,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating with a strong lead-in.

It probably will not be back.

Dynasty - Likely Cancellation

Dynasty has been saddled with low ratings its entire run.

It is averaging 270,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.

The CW has been vocal about the show making a lot of money from international streaming deals, but with a network sale on the horizon, the new owners wouldn't benefit from such a deal.

Nancy Drew - Renewed

The spooky drama averaged 356,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating on Fridays this season -- down 34% in the demo.

However, it's likely the show performed well enough on streaming to grab the renewal.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.