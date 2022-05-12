The Endgame, Mr. Mayor, & More Canceled at NBC

NBC is parting ways with three of its bubble shows.

The network on Thursday announced it had canceled second-year comedies Kenan and Mr. Mayor, as well as freshman drama The Endgame.

Mr. Mayor got off to a decent start in the ratings last season, quickly landing a renewal for Season 2.

The series, starring Ted Danson and hailing from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, was also blessed with good reviews.

However, the numbers dwindled in its second season, which netted an average of 1.7 million viewers and a 0.29 rating among adults 18-49.

That was a drop of almost 50% between seasons, and unfortunately, not enough to keep the show around for a third season.

Kenan starred Kenan Thompson, and also took a massive hit in the ratings in its second season.

The series averaged 1.8 million viewers and a 0.31 rating -- down 34%.

The Morena Baccarin-led Endgame was a midseason entry that failed to gather much traction.

It averaged 1.9 million viewers and a 0.27 rating across its freshman run.

The show did get a big bump in delayed viewing, building to 3.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Given that NBC had already canceled the similarly-rated Ordinary Joe earlier this season, it was inevitable this show was not long for the world.

Ultimately, The Endgame only bested Canadian import Transplant.

The sad thing is that the series wrapped with some big cliffhangers, meaning that there's little reason to binge the show now.

Earlier on Thursday, NBC picked up a third season of Young Rock, as well as second seasons of Grand Crew and American Auto.

Young Rock averaged 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in live + same day, but the show having one of the biggest stars on the planet attached, likely helped in the renewal talks.

American Auto averaged 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, while Grand Crew managed 1.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

NBC has also renewed Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Law & Order SVU, Organized Crime, and the main series.

Also renewed is La Brea, New Amsterdam, and The Blacklist.

The renewals and cancellations today mean the network has completed its pickups and cancellations.

