The Equalizer Renewed for Two Seasons at CBS

Robyn McCall will be on the case for another two seasons.

CBS on Thursday morning announced a renewal for The Equalizer, keeping it on the air through 2024.

“The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons,” Thom Sherman, CBS Entertainment’s Senior EVP of Programming, said in a statement.

“The success of The Equalizer is due to the sum of its parts – an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences.”

The Equalizer Season 2 is currently averaging 9.5 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo with a week of DVR factored in.

In the demo, it ranks #3 out of the 14 dramas on the network this season.

A renewal was a no-brainer, and the delay was likely stemmed by the network's decision to pick up two seasons.

The Equalizer Season 3 will feature a new showrunner, with Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller stepping down from the hit procedural.

News of the leadership change broke weeks after it was announced that Chris Noth had been fired following accusations of sexual assault.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” CBS and Universal Television, which produces the series, said in a statement.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth previously said in a statement to THR.

"These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out."

"I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," the statement concludes.

The series has since written out Noth.

