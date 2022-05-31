The Flash Boss Addresses Possible Legends of Tomorrow Resolution During Season 9

Fans of the Arrowverse have been left on quite the cliffhanger.

The CW stunned fans by canceling Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman following their most recent seasons, leaving storylines up in the air.

The Flash has been renewed for Season 9. With the series staging several crossovers with Legends of Tomorrow throughout its run, there are questions about whether some of the characters could appear on the next season.

In a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said he would "love" to cover that on Season 9, but there was so much up in the air that it would be a difficult endeavor.

“I don’t even know what my order is," he said, referring to the episode order for The Flash Season 9.

“Going to save the Legends…. As much as I’d love to do that, that’s not something that is very easy to do in a season when I may have to wrap up my own story."

"I want to be honest, and not get anybody’s hopes up!”

It would be exciting to see these characters again, but with so much still up in the air about The Flash's future, we probably shouldn't bet on any resolution.

It is unfortunate, but it sounds like fans might never get answers to the most burning questions about what happened to the characters following DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 13.

It's hard to believe the network has no concrete plans to bring the Arrowverse to a close, especially when you consider how many shows have come from that universe.

But the story is that we don't know whether The CW will even exist a year from now.

If it's sold, there will probably be some big changes that could change the network as we know it.

What are your thoughts on potential closure during The Flash Season 9?

Do you think The CW owes it to the fans to have some form of closure?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.