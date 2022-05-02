The Flight Attendant Showrunners Break Down That Big Return, What's Ahead, & More!

HBO Max's The Flight Attendant Season 2 has been firing from all cylinders, taking the characters across the globe and delivering some shocking twists along the way.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 4 brought Michelle Gomez back into the mix as Miranda, despite no mention of a comeback before the premiere.

"There's no world in which we weren't going to have Miranda back in some way, shape, or form. And I think this was the perfect opportunity," series creator Steve Yockey shared with TV Fanatic.

"She was a huge fan favorite in season one," co-showrunner Natalie Chaidez added.

"I think the fun of bringing her back in the unexpected way of stabbing a man in the back in a full-on, beautiful leather puffer and then getting shot in the leg again really leans into the fun of that character."

Chaidez adds that Miranda's bond with Cassie as her mentor was important, so it was vital to bring her back.

Chaidez added that having Cuoco, Gomez, Rosie Perez, and Margaret Cho on set in Reykjavik was "just a goldmine of talent."

The latest episode also found Annie (Zosia Mamet) and Max (Deniz Akdeniz) in a horrifying situation when Gabrielle and Esteban threatened to murder them.

Ultimately, they both survived, but Annie was adamant about finding the engagement ring, despite not initially wanting to wear it.

"I think in the second half of the season, the first half of the season is really any kind of just like knocking," Yockey adds.

"She's like a bull in a China shop. And in terms of just not really taking care of the feelings of the people around her, especially Max, I think she sort of realized the toll that that's taking on him."

"He does have his own feelings, and she's hurt them, and it becomes about figuring out what she's going to do about it. So it's time for her to kind of stop waffling and make some decisions about her life."

Check out our interview with Mamet and Akdeniz to get more intel on where their storyline will go next.

The series scales back to one episode a week for the rest of the season, and we'll have another review coming up when the episode drops on Thursday.

What are your thoughts on that big return?

Are you excited?

Hit the comments below.

Stream all episodes of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max.

TV Shows That Ended Too Soon Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.