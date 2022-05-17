The Good Doctor EP Responds to Finale Cliffhanger

The Good Doctor is somehow still putting its characters in peril.

The ABC medical drama wrapped its fifth season Monday in a gruesome fashion.

At the end of The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 18, Chief of surgery Dr. Audrey Lim was left for dead, alongside Villanueva.

Both women were stabbed by the latter's violent ex-boyfriend, Owen in one of the most bonkers scenes on the show.

Executive Producer David Shore opened up about the development in an interview with TV Line.

Shore said that he hopes viewers are worried about the fate of Lim.

"That’s the whole point."

"We don’t do anything that’s not meaningful."

"As writers, we want to make sure that each story is significant. That’s not saying that we’re going to lose her."

"We love her. But there are challenges up ahead."

While the development shocked fans to the core, Shore said that he and Christina Chang (who plays Lim) chatted about the twist well ahead of time.

"I think she’s excited about it."

"Look, I think actors are worried about their jobs at some level, but they also want juicy stuff to deal with, and she’s excellent, so any opportunity we have to give her something with some meat to it, it’s a lot of fun to watch her [perform]," he concluded.

The good news for fans is that The Good Doctor has been renewed for Season 6.

Many TV shows didn't make the cut this season, but the medical drama is a part of ABC's 2022-23 season.

We don't know where the show will land on the schedule, but we should have some clarity later today when Disney has its turn at Upfronts.

The Good Doctor joins fellow renewals Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, Abbott Elementary, The Goldbergs, The Conners, The Wonder Years, The Rookie, Home Economics, Big Sky, and A Million Little Things as ABC's renewed shows.

The network canceled Promised Land and Queens.

