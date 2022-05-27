The Good Fight to End With Season 6 on Paramount+

All good things must come to an end.

Paramount+ revealed Friday that its hit original drama series The Good Fight will end with its upcoming sixth season.

The series is set to return Thursday, September 8 on the streaming service.

News of the end date means the franchise that began with The Good Wife on CBS in 2009 is coming to a close.

Creators Robert and Michelle King revealed in an interview with TV Line that the decision to conclude the show was their own.

“We got tired,” Robert told the outlet.

“And we looked at how we were building Season 6 and felt that if there was ever a time to end the show it was [now], given the cataclysmic nature of the season."

"And as much as the show was great in reacting to the zeitgeist, it felt like it would have a certain repetition if we kept going.”

News of the end date comes just weeks after it was announced that Alan Cumming would be returning as Eli Gold, in addition to Carrie Preston.

The good news is thatg it sounds like the series is reaching a natural conclusion.

“Thanks to the creative brilliance of Robert and Michelle King, The Good Fight has been a marquee series for Paramount+ and a huge source of personal pride for me and our studio,” said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios.

“Robert and Michelle took the bones of their network hit, The Good Wife, which pushed creative boundaries, and transformed it into a signature streaming series."

"It is a series that taps into the zeitgeist of the nation’s mindset to artistically reveal the absurdity and anxiety of a nation in transition, both culturally and politically."

"Their story was further elevated by the brilliant acting talents of Christine, Audra, Sarah, Michael, Nyambi, Charmaine and an amazing roster of regular and guest actors during its run."

"Woven together, this amazing collection of creative talent has presented a series that is admired by critics, peers and a growing global audience. We are so excited to see what this company has in store for the final season; I have no doubt that it will be memorable.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.