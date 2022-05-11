The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Premiere's Biggest Bombshells

The direction of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the last few seasons has been hit and miss, but if The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 1 is the shape of things to come, we're in for a rollercoaster.

Because the premiere was bursting at the seams with drama, we're rounding up the biggest moments that will undoubtedly shape the remainder of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12.

Dorit's Break-In

Love her or hate her, Dorit has been a pot-stirrer throughout her time on the series, but it was harrowing hearing her repeat what happened when her home was invaded by two men, and she was held at gunpoint.

We saw how the two men broke into the house, and the crafty editing amped up the tension.

"When he came into my bedroom, when he had the gun at my head, I thought, 'This is it. This is how I'm going to die," Kemsley shared.

"I begged him, and I told him, 'let me help you. I'll show you where everything is. Just please, please God, please don't hurt my kids. They need their mommy. Don't hurt them. Don't hurt me."

It was a harrowing turn of events, and they will clearly have severe ramifications going forward.

It sounds like the robbers didn't expect anyone to be at home at the night of the crime, and with Dorit saying she was jet-lagged, it sounds like it was a targeted attack thwarted by an early return home.

Hearing Dorit say that one of the men tackled her and said, "Just f--king kill her," reiterated the extent of what went down.

"Guys, you took a lot. Get out now while you still can," the reality TV star recalled of the harrowing ordeal.

"I have to thank god for protecting me and my kids. I don't care about the material stuff. Never will. I don't care."

Even though the ladies bicker, it was nice to see most of them rally around Dorit, and the way they poked fun at the paparazzi photos was comical as hell.

Either way, you look at it, Dorit has a long road ahead of her as she navigates her life following this incident.

Will Most of the Housewives Turn on Sutton?

We spent much of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 with Sutton vs. Crystal and Erika, and it was exhausting.

Now, Sutton and Crystal are actually good friends, making for a much different dynamic.

However, Sutton opened up about inviting Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin to a table she had for an Elton John event.

If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online, you know Lisa is a master at deflection, so until we see what really happened, all we can do is speculate.

What we do know, though, is that Lisa is turning this into a whole storyline, and honestly, it's going to be exhausting.

We already have Erika hating on Sutton because of the events of last season, and the following section might just have set up Sutton falling out of favor with Kyle Richards...

Sutton Was Unsympathetic to What Happened to Dorit

Either the editors did Sutton dirty, or she wasn't involved in the aftermath of what happened to Dorit.

With everyone rallying to Dorit's side, Sutton spoke to Kyle about her putting out some fires of her own.

It was bizarre, because Sutton struck me as the type of person who wants want to support a friend during such a horrible time.

Maybe there's more going on than we're privy to. At the end of the day, we only know what we read in the press or what makes it into the episodes.

Either way, it was strange and will probably be a big driving force for drama.

If Puppygate was dragged out for years, then welcome to Suttongate.

Erika Says She Didn't Touch the Money, but Garcelle Ain't Buying It

Filming of this season was fast-tracked to delve deeper into Erika's financial and legal woes.

As a result, the drama that dominated the previous season is still very much present here.

One of the big questions was whether Erika used money that was supposed to be for the families of the victims.

"It was disproven, so Bravo can do their due diligence," Erika whined to a producer in a confessional.

Asked about what fans should do to get the answers.

"Tell them they can go read everything my lawyers put out and that they can answer their own f--king questions," she said.

"These are civil lawsuits. I have not been charged with any crime."

As for when she might divorce, she sad the following:

"I have much bigger lawsuits to fight. I'll get divorced when I can."

Erika Only Called Out Mauricio During the Premiere for Something She Called Sutton Out for a Year Ago

Sutton was put on blast several times for her comments on Sutton's situation, but Erika only called out Mauricio for what he and PK said during the premiere.

Was it a way to play up for the cameras to say that she did call out the men and not just the woman?

Well, it would have landed better if she gave Mauricio the same energy she gave Sutton.

Catch new episodes Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

