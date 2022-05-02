The Resident Round Table: Kitbell Engagement Highs & Medicare Fraud Storyline Lows

The mob may officially be after Cade and possibly Conrad as they blew the medicare fraud open on The Resident Season 5 Episode 20.

Meanwhile, things with Devon, AJ, and the Devi twins are as messy as it gets with a breakup and a new arrangement.

There was a break in the Medicare fraud case, and now the mob may be after Cade (and possibly Conrad). React!

Leora W: It's hard to have an opinion on the storyline because they keep forgetting about it. It should have been a coherent storyline.

Cade might die, and that's sad because I did like her, but it's not like it will affect the show. Meanwhile, we know Conrad won't die because, come on, it's Conrad.

Laura: I just haven't gotten into the prescription and mob storyline. Sadly, that's the only time Cade is on screen. I think she's an asset to Chastain.

Meaghan: I agree that they've kind of dropped the ball on this storyline. It has the potential to be interesting, but I'm just not invested yet.

I couldn't help but yell at my TV when Cade and Conrad walked out of the hospital with the FBI agent. For two highly intelligent people, you would think they would be smarter than that.

The man didn't need them to escort him to his car. They put themselves in danger for no reason, just as they were about to get past the situation.

I feel like that whole scenario was built to set up Conrad to be able to save Cade from the mob, be her knight and shining armor, and have her change her mind about her dating rule.

After learning more about her father and internal conflict over possibly leaving, how do you feel about Cade? Are you sold on the Conrad and Cade 'ship?

Leora W: As you've said, they are trying to make her the female Conrad, but there is a reason people shouldn't date themselves. These two are not well suited.

If there is a way for Cade to stay and become a part of the show without her dating Conrad, I'm all for it, but if the only way she sticks around is if she and Conrad hook up, I'm all for her being written out.

Laura: They were kind of cute when Conrad put his arm around her and comforted her. However, I wish we knew more about her as an individual. I do think she works well with the team.

Meaghan: I agree with Laura. I need to get more of a backstory on her. It feels like we haven't even begun to scratch the surface of who she is.

I also would love to see her be worked into the team more outside of Conrad. Part of what makes The Resident so great is its fantastic ensemble cast.

There are so many different dynamics among the characters, but Cade has been relegated to just Conrad's potential love interest. That could make sense if she didn't work at the hospital, but given that she does, it feels odd.

Was AJ out of line and making unreasonable demands and plans for him and Padma's future child?

Leora W: They were both a little out of line, but I also get where both were coming from. In fairness, AJ was upfront about what he wanted, and Padma agreed to it. For her to backpedal was unfair. And I think we're also seeing why they didn't work as a couple.

Laura: AJ had just lost his mom and realized the importance of having a family. He was always upfront about it, and he learned the importance of compromise.

Meaghan: As Leora said, they were both a bit out of line, but neither one of them had ill intentions. AJ needed to be clear about what he expected from their arrangement before Padma agreed and vice versa.

Having a child together is very real and permanent. Jumping in without understanding what that means for both parties would be a huge mistake. I'm glad that they were both able to come together and realize that for both of them to get what they want, they have to be a team, and sometimes being a team means compromising.

On a scale of 1-10, how much did Padma annoy you with the back and forth with AJ and Devon and not considering her sister's feelings?

Leora W: 7.5. I got where she was coming from with AJ, even if I disagreed with how she went about it, but she crossed a line with Devon. Frankly, they both did. I'm just glad that scene didn't turn into her making out with her sister's boyfriend.

Laura: About an 8. This story has not been done well, and wanting your sister's boyfriend's sperm is just over the line.

Meaghan: 7. While I understand why she was doing what she was doing with AJ, I hated how she was treating him. She was acting as if he wanted some horrible life for their child when he really just wanted what he thought was best; whether or not they agreed on what was best is a different story.

Instead of freaking out, she should have just talked to him right away and saved everyone involved all the drama.

I also understand why Leela didn't tell Padma about Devon's offer, but just as I thought that Padma should discuss her feelings with AJ, I think that Leela should have been honest with Padma and just explained that she wasn't comfortable with it.

It seemed like Padma's anger came from a place of Leela not telling her and then finding out when she is already stressed out enough about the AJ situation. Sometimes it is less about what you are finding out and more about when you are finding it out.

How disappointing was it that Leela pushed herself beyond her limits and almost ruined two surgeries? Where does she go from here professionally?

Leora W: I was really disappointed in her. She had no right to do what she did. Someone could have died. I wonder if this will tie into Bell's war on malpractice.

Laura: I feel like Leela has always had something to prove, and this will break her. I think she wanted to prove to everyone that she was more than her disability. I feel for her, but it's time to pick a specialty for safety reasons.

Meaghan: Obviously, what she did was wrong, but I was more confused about how no one knew that she was doing this.

If she is part of their residency program, shouldn't there be better oversight from department heads? Or at least from Billie as Chief of Surgery. Especially when she is one of the surgeons she is doing double duty with.

It feels very reminiscent of a storyline on Grey's Anatomy Season 18. Residents make mistakes, but their attendings need to take accountability for the role they play as well.

What are your thoughts on Devon and Leela's arguments and breakup? Do you think there's a chance they can salvage their relationship, or are you over it?

Leora W: The writing has been on the wall for a while. It's a shame because I did like them, but it's hard for a couple to overcome one wanting kids and the other not wanting kids. I just want Devon to be happy. Why did the writers do this?

Laura: It's a shame. They were so sexy and fun at the beginning. But they have such different family and career goals.

Meaghan: It feels done, at least for the time being.

Maybe somewhere down the line, Leela will decide she wants children, and she and Devon can find their way back to each other, but I think, unfortunately, the series won't be around long enough for us to see that happen.

I just want to see Devon get a happy ending. That man has had zero luck in love, and he really deserves it.

Kitbell is engaged and planning a wedding! Discuss!!

Leora W: This was the best part of the episode. They are the only couple worth investing in anymore. The proposal was adorable (both of them). I was so happy! I just hope the show doesn't ruin them like they've ruined literal every other couple.

Laura: That was my favorite part! I loved how casually Kit mentioned they should get married and the sweet proposal at the restaurant. Jake and Sammie better return for that episode.

Meaghan: Am I the only one who thought they were already married?

I was totally caught off guard when they discussed it. Aside from that, I am absolutely thrilled! Kitbell is such an incredible pair and is a major highlight of the series.

Fingers crossed that the wedding will be this season since -- given Emily VanCamp's return, it -- seems like they are possibly setting up the season finale as a possible series finale.

What was your favorite moment from the hour.

Leora W: Definitely the Kitbell stuff.

Laura: Kitbell goodness.

Meaghan: It's impossible to deny it; Kitbell's engagement was the best part of the hour.

