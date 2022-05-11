The Resident Season Finale Promo: Conrad Says a Final Goodbye to Nic as Emily VanCamp Returns!

Will Conrad be able to move on?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 23 -- the season finale -- Conrad looks to the past as he prepares for the future.

Part of that means looking to the past.

As previously reported, Emily VanCamp is returning for the finale as Nic, despite the character being killed off early into The Resident Season 5.

TV Line broke the news a month ago that the star would be staging one last comeback.

“He hasn’t been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic,” Co-Showrunner Peter Elkoff told the outlet.

“At the top of Episode 23, he realizes he has to unstick himself, and he doesn’t quite know how to do it. He gets some good advice about it."

"And he’s basically circling the memory of this one night when Gigi was just born."

"He keeps going back to pieces of that night because he thinks the answer of how he moves on is in that night… and he gets an answer, a realization that frees him in a certain way.”

With the finale being less than a week away, FOX has dropped a new promo that features CoNic goodness, and we're feeling nostalgic.

Sure, it will be tough to say goodbye to Nic all over again, but it will be nice to witness the chemistry between VanCamp and Matt Czuchry again.

They brought CoNic to life in a way that connected with viewers.

In essence, it feels like a love letter to the fans, and for that, we're thankful.

VanCamp's exit took many by surprise, but the star shed light on the decision to Deadline last year.

“I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life — in every person’s life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show," VanCamp shared with the outlet.

As for what will go down in the episode, FOX dropped the following synopsis:

Conrad contemplates his future as he reminisces about a special night that included a very important conversation with Nic (guest star Emily VanCamp).

Meanwhile, Devon is presented with an amazing career opportunity out of state, and Ian is faced with a devastating diagnosis, which causes him to rely on the doctors at Chastain.

Then, Kit and Bell celebrate their engagement and Padma receives the news she has been waiting for.

The Resident is still awaiting word on its future at FOX, with a decision expected this week.

