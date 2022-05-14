The Rookie Spinoff, True Lies Reboot, & More Get Series Orders

The broadcast networks are looking ahead to the 2022-23 TV season.

After some shocking cancellations (we're looking at you, The CW!).

We'll start with the latest round of ABC pickups.

Niecy Nash will remain in The Rookie universe after a successful two-episode backdoor pilot for a spinoff since The Rookie: Feds has landed a formal series order.

Nash plays Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy in the new series.

Also starring are Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark and Felix Solis as Matthew Garza.

Nash-Betts, Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller executive produce alongside creators Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter for Entertainment One and ABC Signature.

The Rookie has been a moderate hit for ABC, drawing decent ratings when all metrics are factored in.

ABC wants a new franchise, and all signs are pointing to The Rookie being that franchise.

Meanwhile, Hilary Swank has an exciting new drama coming to the air.

On Alaska, Swank plays Eileen Fitzgerald, "a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption."

Also starring are Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind "Roz" Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin, Ami Park as Jieun Park, and Craig Frank as Austin Greene.

Swank, writer/director Tom McCarthy, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins, and Ryan Binkley also executive produce for 20th Television.

The final ABC is pickup is for the Gina Rodriguez comedy series Not Dead Yet.

The series stars Rodriguez as Nell Stevens, "a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago."

"When she lands the only job she can find - writing obituaries - Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source."

Rodriguez, McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh executive produce alongside creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson for 20th Television. Dean Holland directed the pilot.

ABC has scrapped the L.A. Law sequel, which is unfortunate.

Returning to that universe might have been a nice way to move the ratings needle for the network, but then again, many reboots and revivals are saddled with low ratings after a premiere that pulls in a lot of viewers for the nostalgia of it all.

Over on CBS, however, reboots still rule.

True Lies has finally snagged a series order after being in the works for six years.

The network wanted to get the show right, clearly, and Steve Howey (Shameless) seems to have been the missing piece of the puzzle.

"Shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she's recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage," reads the logline.

Ginger Gonzaga, Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O'Gorman, Annabella Didion, and Lucas Jaye also star.

