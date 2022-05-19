The Umbrella Academy: It's the Hargeeveses Vs. the Sparrows in Epic Season 3 Trailer

We are just weeks away from the debut of The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Netflix celebrated the fact that we're inching closer to the premiere date with a full-length trailer for the new season.

"After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all," reads the Season 3 synopsis.

Umbrella Academy Season 3 Key Art - The Umbrella Academy

"But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns."

"Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong."

The logline concludes with the following questions:

Welcome, Sparrows - The Umbrella Academy

Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The new trailer certainly shows the magnitude of the mission ahead as the Hargreeveses wonder what they can do next, and let's just say they all have differing opinions.

The returning stars include Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, and Elliot Page as Viktor.

Javon Walton on Umbrella Academy - The Umbrella Academy

The students of the Sparrow Academy are played by Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Britne Oldford (Hunters), Jake Epstein (Suits), Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6), and Cazzie David.

The Season 3 cast also includes Euphoria's Javon Walton.

Check out the full trailer below.

Finding Out the Truth - The Umbrella Academy

Don't forget to watch the series when it returns June 22.

Hit the comments with your thoughts on the first look.

It looks sooo good!

