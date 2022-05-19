The Winchesters and Walker: Independence: CW Drops Trailers for New Fall Series

at .

The CW is throwing it back this fall.

The network will launch prequels of both Supernatural and Walker, and we have your first looks at them.

During Thursday's Upfronts presentation, the young-skewing network dropped trailers for The Winchesters and Walker: Independence.

The Winchesters

Scroll down to get all the details.

The Winchesters - Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary.

Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, Supernatural), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, The In Between) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, American Housewife) and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

Winchesters Premiere Still

When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father’s past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father.

Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid, Station 19) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families.

Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne) takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle.

Gun Cleaning Is Essential - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 20

But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John’s mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich, Legacies) to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families’ legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

Walker: Independence - Thursdays at 9 p.m

Set in the late 1800s, an origin story of The CW’s current hit series Walker, WALKER INDEPENDENCE follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara, Arrow), an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West.

Walker Spinoff's Abby

After crossing paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez, 911: Lone Star), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (Katie Findlay, The Carrie Diaries), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby’s origins/

Kai (Lawrence Kao, Wu Assassins), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda.

Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, Walker), a slippery rogue, thief, and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark, until she turns the tables on him.

Matt Barr on Walker Spinoff

In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence’s noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers, Single All the Way), and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian, Another Life), who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed.

Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby’s husband’s killer, and vow to save Independence – a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Supernatural Quotes

Castiel: It's very complex. If the pizza man truly loves this babysitter, why does he keep slapping her rear? Perhaps she has done something wrong.
Dean: Are you watching porn? Why?
Castiel: It was there.
Dean: You don't watch porn in a room full of dudes. And you don't talk about it. Just turn it off. Well now he's got a boner.

You betrayed me? No one in the history of torture's been tortured with torture like the torture you'll be tortured with.

Crowley

Supernatural Music

  Song Artist
Long long way from home Long, Long Way From Home Foreigner iTunes
Spirit in the sky Spirit In the Sky Norman Greenbaum iTunes
Song Move You Anya Marina

Supernatural

Supernatural Photos

The One Who's In Love With You - Supernatural Season 6 Episode 17
In Love With Humanity - Supernatural Season 9 Episode 22
It Was All About Dean - Supernatural Season 9 Episode 23
For You - Supernatural Season 5 Episode 2
I Need You - Supernatural Season 8 Episode 17
What We Deserve - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 8

Supernatural Videos

Supernatural Season 14 Trailer: Wait... Could Dean Die?!
Supernatural Season 14 Trailer: Wait... Could Dean Die?!
Supernatural Season 14 Preview: How Will Sam Cope Without Dean?
Supernatural Season 14 Preview: How Will Sam Cope Without Dean?
Supernatural: Why We'll Never Stop Watching
Supernatural: Why We'll Never Stop Watching
  1. Supernatural
  2. The Winchesters and Walker: Independence: CW Drops Trailers for New Fall Series