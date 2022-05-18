The Wonder Years Exclusive Clip: Lillian Vents About Bill!

It’s finale season, and The Wonder Years is closing out their freshman season with a bang.

The comedy has been a hit with viewers and critics alike, and the final hour is sure to keep the audience laughing until the final frame.

Ahead of its season-ending installment, TV Fanatic got ahold of this exclusive clip which sees Lillian venting her frustrations about her husband as the two butt heads over some looming career opportunities.

Being appreciated and compensated for your hard work is something we all strive for, and with both Bill and Lillian receiving significant opportunities within their careers, it should be a time for celebration.

But greater work responsibilities may come with a price, and the loving couple struggle in the face of trying to figure out how the household will be affected by the changes.

If there is one thing we know about the Williams family, it's that they will find a way to work things out in the end for the sake of their family.

But as you can see in the clip above, sometimes you just need to whip up some treats and vent about your husband to anyone who will listen.

Elsewhere, summer is approaching, and everyone is ready for it! But an unexpected weather emergency will provide Dean with the opportunity to spend some time with Keisha, and might this be the time he finally confesses how he feels?

Keisha has been the apple of Dean’s eye for a long while, and when a tornado rips through town, it sets him up with the time to bare his soul. And lucky for us, no matter how things end, we’ll get another season to see where things go next!

The hit ABC series will indeed be coming back for another season, and that’s good news for ardent fans who’ve come to love this reboot of the beloved 80s series.

This fresh take has been a lot of fun to watch, as the adventures of Dean and company are as hilarious as they are heartwarming.

EP/Showrunner Saladin Patterson penned the finale, and it’s undoubtedly going to bring all the feels. The Williams family and their friends have been lovely to watch all season long, and we know we can count on another funny and uplifting installment.

Make sure you check out the season finale of “The Wonder Years,” airing Wednesday, May 18th (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. And remember, you can watch episodes On Demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.