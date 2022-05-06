This Is Us Round Table: Did You Want More of Miguel and Rebecca's Courtship?

This Is Us fans have wanted to know more about Miguel, especially how he and Rebecca fell in love, for several seasons.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15 finally delivered with a Miguel-focused episode that traced his story from childhood through his death from heart failure after years of taking care of Rebecca.

Our TV Fanatics Christine, Laura, and Jack discuss how Miguel's past contributed to his desire to take care of Rebecca by himself, whether we got enough of Miguel and Rebecca's courtship, and our favorite moments.

This Is Us touched on many aspects of Miguel's past, including his courtship with Rebecca. Was this enough for you, or did you want more of their courtship?

Christine: I want more! I wish we had the proposal and the wedding.

But it did feel that after an eight-year absence, Miguel and Rebecca decided to jump right into a romance. So perhaps we already saw most of what led up to this moment.

I love Miguel and Rebecca together, so I'm hoping we get a few more scenes from their early marriage before the series is over.

Laura: I wanted more. While I understood his family past shaped who Miguel was, I wanted more of Miguel and Rebecca's courtship, the proposal, and the wedding.

Jack: I wanted more too. I've been waiting forever for Miguel and Rebecca's love story, and while what they showed us was beautiful, it wasn't enough.

When Rebecca was first diagnosed, Miguel wanted Randall to back off and let him make the decisions for her health care. Yet Randall was the one who got through to Miguel about the need to hire full-time help to care for him and Rebecca. Share your thoughts about this.

Christine: Miguel was determined to be there for Rebecca, but sometimes it's difficult for the closest caregiver to see that they need help. It had gotten to a point where Miguel couldn't do it all on his own. Whether he was willing to acknowledge it or not, he needed help.

I was hoping Kate would be the one to step up and try to reach Miguel, but at least someone got through to him before something worse than a slip on the ice occurred.

Laura: I felt for Miguel, as he was the closest to Rebecca, and it's hardest for them to let go.

I was hoping it would be Kevin, as he was the one who reminded Miguel in the beginning that he hired full-time care to help them both.

Jack: I felt for Miguel too. He wanted so badly to be there for Rebecca, and he'd been doing it mostly on his own while the Big Three only visited occasionally, only for them to swoop in and announce he needed to hire full-time help.

They were right, though. Miguel had already had a hip replacement prior to his slip on the ice, and things would only worsen. He wasn't even making time for his own doctor's appointments because of Rebecca's needs.

I loved the way Miguel and Randall's relationship shifted from Miguel feeling Randall is trying to take over to Randall being the one who got him to see that he needed help taking care of Rebecca.

To what extent do you think Miguel's insistence on caring for Rebecca himself contributed to the heart disease that eventually killed him?

Christine: I don't think it caused his heart disease, but Miguel was clearly putting his health second to Rebecca's, costing him dearly.

I wish the Big Three would have told Miguel that Rebecca needed him healthy.

I wish someone would have told Miguel that he was worth the effort before things got as bad as they did. It felt like the Big Three's early animosity towards Miguel had lasting effects, and Miguel was always trying to prove he was good enough to be with Rebecca.

Laura: As Christine said, I don't know if it caused his heart disease, but Miguel was afraid to put his health a priority when caring for Rebecca.

I wish the nurse had alerted the Big Three before Thanksgiving, regardless of whether Miguel wanted to stay quiet or not.

Jack: I agree with everyone else. Miguel wasn't even willing to make time for his doctor's appointments, which certainly didn't help anything. All the stress involved with trying to take care of Rebecca and trying to prove himself to the Big Three and everyone else couldn't have been good for his heart either.

I wish the Big Three had been there in person more. While they all had their own lives to live, and that's what Rebecca wanted them to do, Miguel was mostly dealing with her disease on his own.

Rate the romance of Miguel's declaration that leaving Rebecca was the only time he felt homesick and Rebecca's kiss from 1 (this was awful -- who thought it was romantic?) to 10 (this was everything I hoped to see and then some!).

Christine: 10. I cheered when Miguel told Rebecca how he felt, and Rebecca responded by kissing him.

They were done wasting time. They both understood that life can be short and second chances aren't always given. After eight years apart, they both knew what they wanted, and they went for it.

Laura: Definite 10. I was glad they were done wasting time.

Jack: It's unanimous. A perfect 10. That was hands down one of the most romantic post-Jack moments This Is Us has had.

Miguel said that he failed everyone else and wasn't going to fail Rebecca. In what other ways did his past influence his decisions when it came to Rebecca?

Christine: Everyone but Rebecca made him feel like he was failing. His father, his ex-wife, his kids, and the Big Three.

All Miguel ever did was try his best. Sure, there were missteps, but he was a good man, which made this all the more frustrating.

He was willing to sacrifice his own health and life for Rebecca because, with her, he felt complete.

Laura: Miguel felt like he couldn't measure up as a husband and father, and he felt like he failed his father when he wasn't what he wanted him to become. He had a second chance at love and strived to be there for Rebecca until the end.

Jack: As romantic as it was that Miguel felt Rebecca was his "home," it was also sad that he never felt like he truly belonged anywhere. She was his everything, and it is heartbreaking that his devotion to her caused him to sacrifice his health.

Talk about anything not discussed above.

Christine: I hated that Miguel was always in Jack's shadow. Even his ex-wife compared him to Jack and told him he didn't measure up.

Even as adults, his own children never seemed to give him much of a chance. And the Big Three frequently made him feel like an outsider.

It was a relief to see Kevin reach out to Miguel's son to tell him time was running out, but also frustrating to hear Kevin admit he'd never taken any interest in Miguel's life.

And Miguel sending in two resumes. My daughter was bewildered why Miguel's name was a problem as she knows several Miguels. So we talked about how racism and prejudice can happen not only when someone sees someone different, but how just viewing someone's name as different can lead to discrimination.

Laura: I was relieved that Kevin went to Miguel's son and told him Miguel was dying and suggested he make peace since he learned the hard way of having things left unsaid.

I cried when the two of them buried his ashes back by that baseball field.

Jack: I was also saddened that Kevin admitted he didn't know anything about Miguel's life. I wish Kevin had taken his own advice and gotten to know Miguel in the little time that was remaining.

Maybe he did. We don't really know since the end of Miguel's life was mostly shown in montage.

Christine, the job interview scene was such an important scene. I hope it stimulated a lot of conversations among viewers like the one you had with your daughter.

I liked that it was part of Miguel's story that he had to disguise his identity to get a job he was more than qualified for, but the writers didn't dwell on it. It was just something that happened, and viewers could draw their own conclusions.

What was your favorite scene, story, or quote from this week's This Is Us?

Christine: I loved that Miguel made sure he was the first thing Rebecca saw every morning. I thought that gesture was a symbol of pure love.

Also, Miguel's wedding vows to Rebecca, which echoed his mother's words, were perfect. "I vow to give you my heart without expectation."

Laura: I also loved their wedding vows. They really symbolized them.

Jack: I loved their wedding vows. I especially liked that their wedding was in both Spanish and English, symbolizing how Miguel had finally found a way to fit into both cultures he grew up in.

Your turn, This Is Us fanatics. Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know your answers to these questions.

If you need a refresher first, watch This Is Us online right here on TV Fanatic.

This Is Us airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 9 PM EST / PST.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.