TV Ratings: All American: Homecoming Wraps Freshman Run at Series High

The CW's decision to renew All American: Homecoming for a second season was no surprise.

The series has been a decent lead-out to its parent series.

All American: Homecoming Season 1 wrapped its run Monday night, reaching a series high in total viewers.

The new drama managed 500,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

Meanwhile, All American managed its best numbers in two months, with 650,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Both shows will remain on Mondays in the fall as the CW navigates a very different landscape.

Over on CBS, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i each got a boost with their season finales.

NCIS went out with 7.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, while NCIS: Hawai'i secured 5.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Also on CBS was The Neighborhood (5.7 million/0.5 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.5 million/0.5 rating) -- both steady.

ABC's NBC coverage was the big attraction on the night, securing 4.7 million viewers and a 1.3 rating.

FOX went with Don't Forget the Lyrics, which premiered with 2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Beat Shazam returned at 1.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The FOX numbers are decent for summer programming.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.