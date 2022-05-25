TV Ratings: This Is Us Goes Out With Best Numbers Since 2020

at .

This Is Us signed off for good Tuesday night with solid ratings.

The series finale clocked in at 6 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, notching season highs.

In fact, these were the best numbers for the drama since the midseason finale in 2020 (6.6 million/1.2 rating).

Saying Goodbye - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 18

Will NBC find a hit close to the levels of This Is Us in the future?

Time will tell.

Father Figure - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 18

Opening the night for NBC was two episodes of Young Rock (2.3 million/0.4 rating).

New Amsterdam closed out the night with 3.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The series returns in the fall for its 13-part final season.

Over on CBS, FBI: International (5.1 million/0.4 rating) and FBI: Most Wanted (4.6 million/0.4 rating) each hit their lowest numbers yet.

Dylan McDermott on FBI: Most Wanted Season 3

ABC's all-reality slate consisted of Holey Moley (2.8 million/0.5 rating), The Chase (2 million/0.3 rating), and Who Do You Believe? (1.4 million/0.2 rating).

FOX went with two hours of Name That Tune, which came in at 1.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

He's Back! - FBI: Most Wanted

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

TV Ratings

  1. TV Ratings
  2. TV Ratings: This Is Us Goes Out With Best Numbers Since 2020