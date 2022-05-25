TV Ratings: This Is Us Goes Out With Best Numbers Since 2020

This Is Us signed off for good Tuesday night with solid ratings.

The series finale clocked in at 6 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, notching season highs.

In fact, these were the best numbers for the drama since the midseason finale in 2020 (6.6 million/1.2 rating).

Will NBC find a hit close to the levels of This Is Us in the future?

Time will tell.

Opening the night for NBC was two episodes of Young Rock (2.3 million/0.4 rating).

New Amsterdam closed out the night with 3.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The series returns in the fall for its 13-part final season.

Over on CBS, FBI: International (5.1 million/0.4 rating) and FBI: Most Wanted (4.6 million/0.4 rating) each hit their lowest numbers yet.

ABC's all-reality slate consisted of Holey Moley (2.8 million/0.5 rating), The Chase (2 million/0.3 rating), and Who Do You Believe? (1.4 million/0.2 rating).

FOX went with two hours of Name That Tune, which came in at 1.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.