Virgin River Season 4: "Spoilery* Plot Details Drop with a Premiere Date!

Mel Monroe's time in Virgin River is not coming to an end anytime soon.

Netflix on Wednesday announced that Virgin River Season 4 has been earmarked for a summer bow.

Wednesday, July 20 is the lucky date, and there's a big surprise attached to the news...

Embracing on Virgin River

It will be the biggest season to date.

The streamer has ordered 12 new episodes, up from the first three seasons, which had 10 episodes apiece.

“Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel begins Season 4 with a sense of optimism," reads the official logline.

"For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality.”

Mel on Season 4 - Virgin River

“While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him,” it continues, according to Netflix's Tudum.

“Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own.”

"Hope (Annette O’Toole) is still healing from the car accident she suffered toward the end of Season 3, while battling the consequences of psychological trauma."

“Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web,” the logline adds.

Mel's Big News - Virgin River Season 3 Episode 10

“Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.”

Virgin RIver Season 3 left a lot up in the air for our favorite characters, but thankfully, it sounds like we will be getting some much-needed resolution.

The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, and Chase Petriw.

Now that we know we're getting answers, as well as 12 episodes, all we can do is speculate on what will actually go down.

Fighting - Virgin River Season 3 Episode 10

The series has a habit of leaving viewers with more questions than answers, so we should probably expect to be waiting with more questions after the fourth season.

Thankfully, Season 5 is already a go!

What are your thoughts on the plot details?

Hit the comments.

