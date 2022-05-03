Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 16

Did Owen manage to come to terms with his past?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 16, he made his way back home to Los Angeles, and confronted some painful childhood memories.

Meanwhile, Wyatt acted out and Judd went to his family ranch when an emergency brought them closer together.

Elsewhere, T.K. had to confront the past.

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.