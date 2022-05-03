Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 16

Did Owen manage to come to terms with his past?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 16, he made his way back home to Los Angeles, and confronted some painful childhood memories.

Houseguest - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Wyatt acted out and Judd went to his family ranch when an emergency brought them closer together.

Elsewhere, T.K. had to confront the past.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 16 Online

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 16 Quotes

I'm not mad at my mom, okay? I'm just mad!

Wyatt

When I first came to look for you, I didn't even feel like I was missing something in my life until I met you.

Wyatt

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 16

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 16 Photos

