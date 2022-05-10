Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 5 Episode 17

Did Hen and Chimney find out the truth?

On 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17, the pair put their lives on the line when they suspected that someone was playing God to make themselves look like a hero.

Caught In The Act - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17

As they learned more about the person, they had to make a call.

Meanwhile, Eddie visited Texas, where he attempted to reconcile with his father.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17 Quotes

Buck: Listen. As someone who also comes from a screwed up family-
Eddie: My family isn't screwed up. Just my dad.

Girl: So, what's it like being a hero?
Jonah: It's freaking awesome.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17 Photos

Dynamic Duo - Regular - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17
Dynamic Duo - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17
Caught In The Act - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17
Making Progress - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17
Eddie Back Home - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17
Thinking Cap - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 17
