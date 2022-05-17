Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 5 Episode 18

at .

Did Maddie return to work?

On 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18, tensions mounted as she pondered her next step in recovery.

Teaming Up - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Eddie and May made decisions on their future.

Elsewhere, the 118 found themselves in mortal danger when they raced to a cliffside wellness retreat after its followers turned on the owner.

Watch 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18 Quotes

Buck: I just, I wish I could-
Eddie: Fix it?
Buck: Yeah, yeah. I know I'm the guy who always wants to fix everything.
Eddie: Hey! It comes in handy when you have a bunch of holes in your wall.

Buck: She promised me, Cap. She promised me she wouldn't do the story, and I believed her. I'm sorry I let you down.
Bobby: This wasn't your fault, Buck. You know, I can't even blame Taylor for all this. She's a reporter. She wasn't the one running around playing God right under my nose.
Buck: Cap, you couldn't have known.
Bobby: I should have! It's my job.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18 Photos

Radio Help - Regular - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18
Manning The Ladder - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18
Teaming Up - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18
Radio Help - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18
Ravi & Chim Working Together - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18
Bobby & Athena - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18
  1. 9-1-1
  2. 9-1-1 Season 5
  3. 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18
  4. Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 5 Episode 18