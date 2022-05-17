Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 5 Episode 18

Did Maddie return to work?

On 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 18, tensions mounted as she pondered her next step in recovery.

Meanwhile, Eddie and May made decisions on their future.

Elsewhere, the 118 found themselves in mortal danger when they raced to a cliffside wellness retreat after its followers turned on the owner.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.