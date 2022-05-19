Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 20

at .

How did it all end?

On A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 20, Rome made a stunning decision that had a big effect on what came next for him.

Hiding in Plain Sight - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 20

As a student in distress came forward, he had a plan to change things.

Meanwhile, Eddie was put in danger when he learned a shocking secret about Anna.

How far did he go to get the truth out there?

Watch A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 20 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 20 Quotes

Love is really hard.
Katherine. It really is.

Theo

If you are hearing this, it's because the one embryo that we had worked, and you are our kid. Your dad and I had to go to countless doctors appointments at $135 a session, and I had to have hormone injections and egg retrieval and it was all really uncomfortable and scary, but all worth it because last night I had a dream that I was holding you, and at the risk of sounding you know what stitious, I have a feeling that we'll be meeting you in nine months.

Maggie

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 20

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 20 Photos

Loving Moment - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 20
Hiding in Plain Sight - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 20
Clark -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 20
Mommy Maybe? - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 20
Loving Moment - Horizontal - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 20
  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 4
  3. A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 20
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 4 Episode 20