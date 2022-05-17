Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 1 Episode 12

Did Simone and Thea both make the best call?

On All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 12, the pair found themselves working on a professional-level tournament.

Meanwhile, Damon tried to reveal how much he wanted to share with his mother.

Elsewhere, Coach Marcus spiraled out of control and revealed a big secret, leaving the team once again divided.

How did it all play out?

Simone: Thea, as your friend, I hate her.
Thea: That's the nicest thing you've ever said to me. Thank you.

what's the point of saving Bringston if it's not Bringston anymore?

Amara

Saving Bringston - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 12
Family Confessions - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 12
Tournament Ready - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 12
Tennis Tournament - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 12
Keisha's Dreams - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 12
Homecomging Fun - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 12
