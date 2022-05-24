Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 20

Did Spencer manage to compartmentalize everything in time for the big game?

On All American Season 4 Episode 20, it was a difficult turn of events for the youngster.

Bombshell at Work - All American Season 4 Episode 20

Meanwhile, Laura was upset that Billy and Olivia teamed up to do what they thought was right.

Elsewhere, Jordan made it known in what he wanted, but was met with resistance.

How did it all play out?

What you're doing is deflecting.

Coop [to Spencer]

We signed off on you months ago.

Spencer [to D'Angelo]

Emotional Crossroads - All American Season 4 Episode 20
Laura's Dismay - All American Season 4 Episode 20
Life-Changing Offer - All American Season 4 Episode 20
Focus on Homecoming - All American Season 4 Episode 20
