Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 20

Did Spencer manage to compartmentalize everything in time for the big game?

On All American Season 4 Episode 20, it was a difficult turn of events for the youngster.

Meanwhile, Laura was upset that Billy and Olivia teamed up to do what they thought was right.

Elsewhere, Jordan made it known in what he wanted, but was met with resistance.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.