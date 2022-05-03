Watch Better Call Saul Online: Season 6 Episode 4

at .

How did everyone react to Nacho's death?

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 kicked off with a shocking turn of events as some people believed the death to be a ruse.

Still On The Run - Better Call Saul

Meanwhile, Gus took extreme measures to protect himself against looming threats.

Elsewhere, Kim and Jimmy enlisted the help of a local pro.

What did he help them with?

Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Better Call Saul online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,
  1. Better Call Saul
  2. Better Call Saul Season 6
  3. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 4
  4. Watch Better Call Saul Online: Season 6 Episode 4