Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 16

at .

Did Travis turn on Jenny?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16, the truth came out and it was time for Jenny to make a decision about what was next.

Back At It - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Ren and Jag's suspicion of their father and Alicia mounted.

Elsewhere, Cassie, Jerrie, and Lindor found themselves at a crossroads.

With a new enemy closing in, was there a way forward for the good guys?

Watch Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16 Quotes

If you keep going after them, they're going to kill you.

Travis [to Jenny]

Cassie: You're doing that thing. Talking and not saying anything.
Mark: Okay. Um. I have to confess there was a moment between us.
Cassie: Oh. A moment?
Mark: We kissed. I didn't plan for it, but it sort of happened.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16 Photos

Tubb & A Cat - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16
He's Got A Gun - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16
Back At It - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16
Sitting With The Ford's - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16
Siblings Plotting - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16
Travis Summoned - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16
  1. Big Sky
  2. Big Sky Season 2
  3. Big Sky Season 2 Episode 16
  4. Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 16