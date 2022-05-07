Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 20

How did all of the storylines converge?

At the top of Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 20, the characters followed different investigations, but they were together by the end.

Meanwhile, Frank and Erin went to war when Frank called out the district attorney's office for a new rule.

Elsewhere, Eddie faced big repercussions following a shocking decision at work.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.