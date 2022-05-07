Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 20

at .

How did all of the storylines converge?

At the top of Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 20, the characters followed different investigations, but they were together by the end.

Erin Needs Help - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Frank and Erin went to war when Frank called out the district attorney's office for a new rule.

Elsewhere, Eddie faced big repercussions following a shocking decision at work.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 20 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 20 Quotes

Abigail: Crawford just called asking for a meeting. So it worked.
Frank: What worked?
Abigail: Your declaration of war disguised as a press conference.

We have felonies being reclassified as misdemeanors. We have violent criminals out on the streets in a matter of hours. And we have a DA who is failing the people of New York.

Frank

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 20

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 20 Photos

A Witness is Murdered - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 20
Joe Is Back - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 20
A Special Guest - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 20
Working With Joe - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 20
Saving a Trafficked Girl - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 20
Stuck In The Middle - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 20
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 12
  3. Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 20
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 20