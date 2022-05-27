Watch Bull Online: Season 6 Episode 22

Was there a future for Bull in the world of law?

On Bull Season 6 Episode 22, the TAC team went to court to finalize a negligent homicide defense that would change the nature of the company and their lives.

As Bull pondered his future, his colleagues wondered what the business would look like without him.

Meanwhile, an old friend returned in the nick of time.

How did it all end?

Use the video above to watch Bull online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.